Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLZB | ISIN: US05591L1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.05.24
22:00 Uhr
1,700 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BM TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BM TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
13.05.2024 | 23:02
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BM Technologies to Announce Q1 2024 Earnings and Host Webcast

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) (the "Company"), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, will host a live webcast to discuss its first quarter 2024 earnings on Thursday May 16, 2024 at 9:00am ET.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at 1Q24 Earnings Webcastas well as on the company's investor relations website at BMTX IR Website.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

Contact Information

Investors:
Ajay Asija, Chief Financial Officer
BM Technologies, Inc.
aasija@bmtx.com

Media Inquiries:
Brigit Hennaman
Rubenstein Public Relations, Inc.
212-805-3005
Bhennaman@rubensteinpr.com

SOURCE: BM Technologies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.