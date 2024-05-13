BM Technologies to Announce Q1 2024 Earnings and Host Webcast

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) (the "Company"), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, will host a live webcast to discuss its first quarter 2024 earnings on Thursday May 16, 2024 at 9:00am ET.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at 1Q24 Earnings Webcastas well as on the company's investor relations website at BMTX IR Website.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

Contact Information

Investors:

Ajay Asija, Chief Financial Officer

BM Technologies, Inc.

aasija@bmtx.com

Media Inquiries:

Brigit Hennaman

Rubenstein Public Relations, Inc.

212-805-3005

Bhennaman@rubensteinpr.com

