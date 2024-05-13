Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2024) - Limitless Tire is excited to announce the Grand Opening of its latest franchised location at 1601 Victoria St N C210, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E6. This new store marks a significant expansion in our reach, bringing Limitless Tire's renowned automotive products and services to a broader audience in Ontario.

The Kitchener branch will offer a complete range of automotive services that Limitless Tire customers have come to expect, alongside some exciting new additions such as Ceramic Coating and Wheel Alignment, ensuring that all vehicle maintenance needs are comprehensively covered under one roof.

Faisal Mohammad, Partner at Limitless Tire, emphasized the importance of innovative technology in this expansion: "The launch of our Kitchener location would have been nearly impossible without the advanced capabilities of our software, Fitzy, provided by Fitted Rims. Fitzy's platform revolutionizes how we access and manage our inventory, allowing us to search for rims and tires from all manufacturers and suppliers in North America on one screen, without needing prior fitment experience or product inventory."

Featured Services and Products at the New Kitchener Location Include:

Rims and Tires: Wide selection at Wheels and Shop New Tires.

Vehicle Customization: Lift and lowering kits available at Lift Kits.

Maintenance Services: Services including Suspension Repair and Brake Replacement.

Cosmetic Enhancements: Options like Caliper Paint and Paint Protection Film.

Repair Services: Comprehensive repair options including Rim Repair, Rim Refinishing, and Windshield Replacement.

Comprehensive Coverage: Road Hazard Warranty.

Ceramic Coating: New Ceramic Coating service.

Wheel Alignment: Wheel Alignment service.

Grand Opening Specials: Limitless Tire invites the community to join them on opening day, May 13, 2024, for special promotions and to meet their team. Experience firsthand the quality and service that have made Limitless Tire a trusted name in automotive care.

Visit Us: Limitless Tire 1601 Victoria St N C210 Kitchener, ON N2B 3E6 Phone: 647-748-8473 Email: info@limitlesstire.com. For more information or to schedule an appointment, explore their full range of services at Limitless Tire's Website.

About Limitless Tire Since its establishment in 2011, Limitless Tire has been dedicated to providing top-quality automotive services and products. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a wide range of services, Limitless Tire continues to be a leader in the automotive industry. For more details, please visit https://limitlesstire.com.

About Big Uproar Big Uproar specializes in elevating small business profiles through innovative marketing strategies. For more details, visit their website. https://biguproar.com.

About Fitted Rims and Fitzy

Fitted Rims: At Fitted Rims, they specialize in simplifying the selection and purchase of wheels and tires through innovative technology and comprehensive service. Founded with the vision of enhancing efficiency within the automotive retail sector, Fitted Rims has become a pivotal resource for automotive businesses across North America. They strive to streamline operations and reduce overhead for their clients by offering easy access to a wide array of rim and tire options from numerous manufacturers and suppliers, all through a single, user-friendly platform. For more details, visit their website: https://fittedrims.net.

For Media Inquiries: Faisal Mohammad Email: faisal@limitlesstire.com Phone: 647-748-8473

Limitless Tire looks forward to welcoming the Kitchener community to their new location and delivering the exceptional service and quality that are hallmarks of their brand.

