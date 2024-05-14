Sparta Group: Sparta Capital Ltd. Announces Proposed Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, the Corporation intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 50,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one full Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of closing the Offering (the "Warrant Expiry").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for the launch of TruckSuite Canada's product offering, to cover some general corporate purposes that include, audit, legal, licenses and fees. Following a review of the product offering in Q4 2023, the groundwork was laid for TruckSuite Canada. Sparta management, alongside the team of experts from TruckSuite LLC in the United States, plan to launch TruckSuite Canada this year. TruckSuite Canada requires the funding to cover licencing and specialty insurance registration, sales and marketing materials, brokerage costs, communications planning, as well as initial setup of administration and operational functions.

The price per Common Share has been set based on the weighted average and the last trading price on the TSX Venture Exchange prior to the issuance of this press release. If at any time before the Warrant Expiry the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares is greater than $0.12 for ten consecutive trading days, the Corporation may, at its sole discretion, accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date by giving 30 days notice to each holder of Warrants.

None of the proceeds received will be used to pay non-arm's length parties nor will they be used to pay investor relations activities. Should the maximum Offering not be achieved, the use of proceeds will be adjusted by the Corporation. If Sparta receives total subscriptions pursuant to the existing security holders' exemption, which causes the Offering to exceed $1,000,000, Sparta may accept such subscriptions on a first come, first serve basis. There is no minimum Offering.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("TSXV"). Pursuant to applicable securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing. Furthermore, Sparta will be relying on the existing security holders' exemption as well as other available prospectus exemptions. For those investors relying upon the exemption for existing security holders, the aggregate acquisition cost to a subscribing shareholder of all securities of Sparta cannot exceed $15,000 in the previous 12 months, unless that shareholder has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment from a registered investment dealer in the subscriber's jurisdiction. The offer to purchase Units is available to all security holders of Sparta who held Common Shares on November 25, 2022. Shareholders residing in Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, and countries other than Canada will need to meet local jurisdiction requirements to participate.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company focused on integrating emerging technologies. It operates with a decentralized business model, with each active business functioning as a separate subsidiary. This structure provides brand recognition, insight, high-level strategic guidance, and financial monitoring. Sparta Group is divided into three operational business segments, each accountable for its day-to-day operations and performance. Those segments are, Environment, Energy, and Innovation.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Tony Peticca, President

Email: tony@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: 416-648-6506

This above may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this address, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date of publication of this information and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Furthermore, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

