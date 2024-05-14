Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2024) - Miramis Mining Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $100,000 on a non-flow-through basis (the "Private Placement") together with up to $65,000 on a flow-through basis (the "Flow-Through Private Placement"; and, collectively, with the Private Placement, the "Private Placements").

The Private Placement will be comprised of up to 2,000,000 common shares (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company, at a subscription price of $0.05 per Share. The Flow-Through Private Placement will be comprised of up to 1,000,000 flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Flow-Through Share") pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") at a subscription price of $0.065 per Flow-Through Share.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placements are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the Date of Issue, as set out in National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities. None of the securities sold in connection with the Private Placements will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Appointment of new Corporate Secretary

The Company would like to announce and welcome Mr. Andrew Brown as its new Corporate Secretary. Mr. Brown joins the Company from Ardent Corporate Services Inc., a full-service corporate secretarial firm that provides corporate secretarial and corporate governance services for public and private companies including go-public transactions, private placements, SEDI, SEDAR, and regulatory reporting. Mr. Brown has over 13 years of experience working in the public markets and has served as Corporate Secretary for multiple publicly traded companies on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer

T: 604-715-4751

E: morgan@miramismining.com

