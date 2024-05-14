The world is in turmoil. Numerous geopolitical conflicts, such as between China and Taiwan, as well as unrest in Argentina and the Kashmir region, are aggravating the political worldview almost daily. Added to this are the ongoing armed conflicts in Ukraine and between Israel and the Middle East. An escalation in which the US and NATO could also be involved can no longer be ruled out. Investors' need for security is, therefore, constantly increasing. If the central banks do little to combat inflation, the hope of interest rate cuts will likely remain unfulfilled for some time to come. This brings precious metals to the fore. Their prices have risen sharply in the last 6 months. Globex Mining's extensive commodity portfolio is facing a significant revaluation in this mixed situation.

