Goldpac Group: Goldpac Returns to Seamless Dubai 2024

Achieving a sustainable edge through green payment card and issuance solutions

DUBAI, UAE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beneath a lush vine canopy, a captivating card gallery highlights Goldpac's strengthened capabilities towards environmental developments. Showcased eco-friendly materials include recycled PVC, PLA, PETG, metal, and other inventive materials. Premium and intricate card designs offer unique branding elements while engaging consumer interest and driving utilisation with stunning effects such as LED, encrusted diamonds, and digital wallets.

Telecom SIM cards are also featured as the company makes its rollout into the wider telecom industry.

Visitors will see a host of desktop card issuance solutions applicable to a wide range of industries. One of which is a compact, all-in-one card issuance printer (PIE001) equipped with a built-in PC and touchscreen. A staff card issuance demonstration highlights its account onboarding capabilities and a variety of card-related functions including intelligent ID photo capture.

Where creativity meets technology, the on-demand DIY card printer (DCE160) allows users to create and print unique imagery either by uploading a picture or using Goldpac's mobile AI content generator. All images run through the AI-powered GoldAudit rules-based content verification service before printing.

A streamlined payment card account onboarding process begins on the smart terminal (SST502). The terminal integrates multiple devices into one, encompassing biometric, identification, and document scanning along with numerous account administrative operations and receipt printing.

After onboarding, visitors approach the self-service kiosk (ACE301) to instantly issue their chosen payment card selected during onboarding. This self-service consumer journey mitigates long queues and reduces in-branch traffic.

Finally, Goldpac will be demonstrating its UMV issuer and distributor order processing and management automation platform and the YoMee payment card ordering app. This app opens a direct channel to consumers, helping issuers promote their product offerings more efficiently and cost effectively whilst leveraging use of social media. Both focus on addressing the rising trend for mass customisation.

About Goldpac Group (03315.HK)

Goldpac Group provides products and solutions that addresses the financial industry's diverse needs for secure, convenient, and easy-to-use payment solutions. These solutions cover user onboarding, personalisation and payment device issuance systems, self-service kiosks, and desktop printers.

Its operations cover a wide range of businesses and sectors including financial services, telecommunications, social security, healthcare, transport, retail, mobile payment, identity, third-party payment platforms and other security services domains.

www.goldpacfintech.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/goldpac-returns-to-seamless-dubai-2024-302137690.html