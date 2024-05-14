Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
14.05.24
09:04 Uhr
68,88 Euro
+0,24
+0,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,7068,7409:43
68,7068,7409:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2024 | 08:10
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 6 May 2024 and 10 May 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price
06-05-2024 70 000 € 4 911 053 € 70.16 € 69.82 € 70.36
07-05-2024 72 000 € 5 099 206 € 70.82 € 69.94 € 71.36
08-05-2024 73 000 € 5 151 615 € 70.57 € 70.00 € 71.62
09-05-2024 71 000 € 5 040 716 € 71.00 € 70.54 € 71.12
10-05-2024 71 000 € 5 067 078 € 71.37 € 71.00 € 71.70

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 15 781 378 on 10 May 2024, for a total consideration of € 949 040 455.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment

  • 20240514-pb-buyback-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dbc718a5-4ff5-4ecc-ba5b-4f3a04ff64c8)

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.