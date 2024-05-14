Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885166 | ISIN: USY384721251 | Ticker-Symbol: HYU
Tradegate
14.05.24
09:10 Uhr
51,60 Euro
-0,20
-0,39 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,6051,8009:50
51,6051,8009:11
PR Newswire
14.05.2024 | 08:36
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyundai Motor Company: Three-Michelin-Star Chef Corey Lee to Unveil New Restaurant 'Na Oh' at Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore

  • Hyundai to collaborate with the world's first Korean chef to earn Three Michelin Stars to deliver contemporary Korean cuisine at Group's first global innovation hub
  • New restaurant 'Na Oh,' due to open in June, will connect food and innovation as part of the customer experience at HMGICS

SEOUL, South Korea and SINGAPORE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration between world-renowned three-Michelin-star Chef Corey Lee and Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS), Na Oh, a new restaurant concept, is set to add a unique offering to the rich culinary landscape in Singapore.

Na Oh - which means 'moving from inside out' in Korean - will be more than just a restaurant. It will be a destination in Singapore that stands as a cultural hub for Korean cuisine, craft and design.

Led by the culinary vision of San Francisco-based Chef Corey Lee, Na Oh explores traditional Korean cuisine through a modern lens. Na Oh marks Chef Corey Lee's first project in Southeast Asia, adding an exciting dimension to the city's culinary offerings.

HMGICS will be at the core of Na Oh's concept. Integrating Na Oh at HMGICS will further extend the hub's customer experience beyond a conventional automotive production facility, transforming it into a unique hospitality destination in Singapore.

Utilizing cutting-edge automation and robotics technology, HMGICS operates a two-story vertical smart farm with the capacity to produce over 30kg of fresh produce daily. It is the world's first robotics smart farm for customer experience and the first of its kind in the world to be open to visitors. Na Oh will source ingredients directly from this facility, establishing a direct connection between food and innovation to offer a unique and refined farm-to-table experience.

Under the guidance of Chef Corey Lee, Na Oh's culinary team will deliver an exquisite hansik cuisine calibrated for the modern palate. Drawing inspiration from Korean traditions, Na Oh will not only tantalize taste buds but also provide cultural insights through its curation and collaboration with many of Korea's master artisans. Na Oh is set to open to public in June 2024.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/three-michelin-star-chef-corey-lee-to-unveil-new-restaurant-na-oh-at-hyundai-motor-group-innovation-center-singapore-302144455.html

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.