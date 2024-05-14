Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Frankfurt
14.05.24
08:39 Uhr
26,970 Euro
-0,140
-0,52 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,74026,78009:54
26,75026,77009:54
PR Newswire
14.05.2024 | 08:48
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY hosts its Capital Markets Day

STOCKHOLM, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tuesday 14 May, starting at 13:30 CEST, ASSA ABLOY hosts its Capital Markets Day in Prague, Czech Republic, where Nico Delvaux, President & CEO and Erik Pieder, CFO, will provide an update on ASSA ABLOY's strategy and direction. This will include an overview of strategic activities that ASSA ABLOY is working on to continue to grow the business profitably. The financial targets of an EBIT-margin of 16-17% and an annual sales growth of 10% over a business cycle are re-confirmed. No detailed outlook statement will be made.

The CMD will also include an overview of Global Technologies' business unit Global Solutions, the recently acquired Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI) as well as an overview of the Entrance Systems division.

Speakers during the day are Stephanie Ordan, Head of Global Solutions, Tim Goff, Head of Americas Residential (HHI) and Massimo Grassi, Head of Entrance Systems.

The CMD will continue tomorrow with a site visit at our cylinder factory in Rychnov, Czech Republic.

Some of the material from the CMD will be made available on our website www.assaabloy.com/group/en/investors a couple of days after the event.

For more information, please contact:
Carl Wahlberg, Investor Relations Officer
Phone: +46 (0) 733 27 27 38
carl.wahlberg@assaabloy.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-hosts-its-capital-markets-day,c3972444

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-hosts-its-capital-markets-day-302144477.html

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.