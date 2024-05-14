The GSMA, a global organization that conducts the world's largest exhibition and conference for the mobile ecosystem across different continents the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) has selected Regula as an identity verification provider for its event in Barcelona. In 2024 alone, the company's solutions provided smooth and quick access for more than 100,000 attendees of the congress.

MWC attracts tens of thousands of visitors, including representatives of mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors, and content owners. To ensure everyone's safety, the GSMA has traditionally conducted thorough registration and ID validation processes for each attendee.

For many years, the ID validation process was done on-site at the venue, which caused queues and long wait times. With the advent of the pandemic in 2020, and attendance now regularly exceeding 100,000, the GSMA had to find a contactless solution to remove the need to have attendees wait in large numbers to collect badges and have their ID validated. To address these issues and improve the efficiency of the registration process, the GSMA decided to make it totally remote and digital, so that all attendees could swiftly get access to the venue through the entry gates. Any solution would also need to enable quick and efficient international document recognition, because attendees come from all over the world.

To achieve their goal, the GSMA ran an extensive competitive tender process to find the best technology solution. Ultimately, they chose a complete, single-vendor solution by Regula which includes Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK. Natively integrated, these solutions facilitate a smooth customer journey and rapid onboarding through seamless and secure identity verification, eliminating the possibility of fraud.

Having successfully piloted Regula products during MWC Barcelona 2021, the GSMA fully transitioned to digital visitor registration and ID validation. After several years of collaboration, this long-term partnership led to a significant enhancement of the visitor registration process, enabling a fast and convenient user experience. Now, Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK are easily integrated into the MWC's existing registration platform for full-fledged production use.

Now, as part of the registration process, an MWC visitor simply uploads their ID on the official website. The identity document is automatically scanned by Regula Document Reader SDK. The solution instantly recognizes the document type, reads its data, and verifies its authenticity with multiple cross-checks. Not only does it streamline the verification process (checks are completed in seconds), but it also minimizes the chance of missing compromised IDs.

Further, an MWC attendee has the opportunity to provide their selfie, which is rapidly captured by Regula Face SDK for user verification.

With the industry's largest and most comprehensive identity document template database, which contains over 13,600 templates from 249 countries and territories, Regula supports the verification of nearly any identity document from any part of the world. Taking into account MWC attendees' geographical spread, this ability significantly facilitates the registration process.

With Regula's complete IDV solution, the GSMA managed to create a custom, smooth, and seamless registration experience for all MWC attendees. During the Barcelona event in 2024, Regula solutions helped to efficiently validate more than 100,000 visitors all of them registered online beforehand, so there was no need to queue at the venue.

"Our collaboration with GSMA for MWC highlights the power of digital transformation in handling large-scale international events. By integrating our advanced ID verification technologies, not only did we enhance the security and efficiency of the registration process, but also ensured a seamless experience for attendees," says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

"The digital identity verification process has revolutionized the visitor experience, allowing more than 100,000 individuals to register and access the world's leading connectivity event swiftly, safely, and without interruption," states Xavi Casals, Director of Technology, Innovation Customer Experience at GSMA.

For more details on the business case, please visit the Regula website.

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Solutions and Events.

Find out more at gsma.com.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the largest library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies in document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security or speed. Regula was repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com

