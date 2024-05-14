Newron Pharmaceuticals has released additional data from its Phase II/III trial (study 008A), providing further evidence to support evenamide's potential in schizophrenia. After four weeks of treatment, the mean score on the Clinical Global Impression of Change (CGI-C) scale, a key secondary efficacy measure, was 3.3 versus 3.5 for placebo, with the lower score translating to more favourable outcomes. Also, 31.3% of patients rated 'much improved' versus 17.3% on placebo. The update indicated that all the major efficacy measures increased over time, similar to the trend seen in the Phase II 014/015 study, albeit in a larger, randomised, placebo-controlled setting. The results highlight the drug's potential as an effective long-term treatment in a segment with limited treatment options. As previously discussed, a potentially pivotal Phase III study in treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS) (study 017) is in the works, and expected to commence within 2024.

