Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today released its lists of the Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels for Europe. These lists which also include regional rankings for North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East Africa were compiled based on sourcing activity through the Cvent Supplier Network, one of the world's largest venue-sourcing platforms. More than $16B of MICE business was sourced through Cvent's online platforms in 2023.

Cvent will host a live, in-person press conference at IMEX Frankfurt on Tuesday, 14 May, at 10.00am CET, to share more in-depth insights into this year's Cvent Top Lists results.

Cvent Top Meeting Destinations Europe

While the Top 10 cities remained consistent year-over-year with London retaining its #1 ranking from 2023, Madrid (#3) moved up after a strong year in which the city hosted 20 conferences with over 1,000 participants, driving an economic impact of 88 million euros. Berlin (#4) moved up two spots, reflecting the city's continued prioritisation of the MICE industry such as hosting ITB Berlin, and curating events and programs that support event organisers' needs such as BESTIVAL and Sustainable Meetings Berlin.

Top 10 Meeting Destinations

1. London, UK 2. Barcelona, Spain 3. Madrid, Spain 4. Berlin, Germany 5. Lisbon, Portugal 6. Amsterdam, Netherlands 7. Paris, France 8. Rome, Italy 9. Frankfurt, Germany 10. Munich, Germany

"We're delighted to once again lead the Cvent Top Meeting Destinations in Europe list. London saw significant growth last year with 30 new hotels. This year, we're on track to nearly double that number. We're particularly excited about the upcoming transformation of ExCeL London, with a £200 million investment breathing new life into the venue. Cvent has been instrumental in showcasing what London has to offer and bringing us great new clients. We truly value the partnership," said Fiona Plumpton, Head of London Convention Bureau Services.

"We're delighted to have retained our position on Cvent's Top Meeting Destinations, reaffirming Barcelona's status as a premier choice for corporate and incentive gatherings in Europe," says Christoph Tessmar, Director of the Barcelona Convention Bureau. "A big highlight is the collaborative spirit of the Barcelona and Catalan community that naturally extends to our MICE industry, fostering innovation and teamwork in event planning. Moreover, Barcelona's commitment to sustainability is evident in its eco-friendly venue options and carbon-neutral initiatives, ensuring that events are both memorable and environmentally responsible."

Cvent Top Meeting Hotels Europe

Meliá Castilla moved up three places to take the number one spot this year. The hotel made significant improvements to its meetings and events offerings including state-of-the-art LED screens and Wi-Fi speed and continues to prioritise a zero-carbon footprint. These enhancements reflect planners' focus on technology and environmental sustainability when sourcing hotels for their events. Newcomers to the Top 10 include NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding (#3), Lisbon Marriott Hotel (#5), Hilton Barcelona (#6), Meliá Avenida América (#8) and AC Hotel Barcelona Forum (#10).

Top 10 Meeting Hotels

1. Meliá Castilla 2. Hilton Prague 3. NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding 4. Madrid Marriott Auditorium Hotel Conference Center 5. Lisbon Marriott Hotel 6. Hilton Barcelona 7. InterContinental Athenaeum Athens 8. Meliá Avenida América 9. Corinthia Lisbon 10. AC Hotel Barcelona Forum

"Being recognised as the #1 Cvent Top Meeting Hotel in Europe is an incredible honour. We have a strong meeting and event-focused culture at Meliá Castilla and this recognition is a testament to our deep commitment to building lasting relationships with our planners to deliver great events," said Marcos Mellado, Director of Sales at the Meliá Castilla. "Cvent is to Meliá Castilla, what technology is to Meliá Hotels International. We cannot imagine our present, much less our future, without technology. Cvent gives us the chance to reach clients all over the world, helps us deliver exceptional experiences by enabling better communication, and gives our teams access to data that helps us anticipate our tactical sales movements and build on the right strategies to achieve our goals."

"We are honoured and delighted to be recognised as the #3 Top Meeting Hotel in Europe by Cvent," said Angel Villegas, General Manager, NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding. "The recent renovations in our meeting rooms, each bathed in natural light, have helped our property stand out to planners who are looking for state-of-the-art audio-visual technology for more efficient, high-impact meetings. We're deeply committed to providing best-in-class service to our guests and our recently refreshed restaurant and bar offers a sophisticated, dynamic space to host exceptional events. Cvent continues to be a key and preferred partner of the NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding as we look to welcome even more groups and events to our incredible property located in the heart of Madrid."

Methodology

For Cvent Top Meeting Destinations, Cvent evaluated 12,500+ cities worldwide listed on the Cvent Supplier Network (CSN). Activity was tracked between January 2023 and December 2023. Rankings were determined by a set of qualifying criteria, including: the number of total room nights booked; the number of unique electronic request-for-proposals (RFPs) sent through the marketplace to venues within the city; the total value of the RFPs submitted; and the actual awarded value for meetings booked.

For Cvent Top Meeting Hotels, Cvent evaluated hotel properties that generated business through the CSN between January 2023 and December 2023. The properties were ranked according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs), awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area market share, conversion rate, and response rate. The criteria are designed to provide the most accurate reflection of the top meeting hotels in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

About the Cvent Supplier Network

The Cvent Supplier Network features more than 300,000 hotels, resorts and special event venues, serving as one of the world's largest and most accurate databases of detailed venue information. More than $16 billion in MICE business was sourced through Cvent's sourcing networks in 2023. The CSN contains listings of hotels and other venues in 18 languages that can be searched and filtered based on over 200 characteristics and criteria. The CSN is part of the comprehensive Cvent platform, which delivers solutions that hotels and venues leverage to conduct their MICE and corporate travel business and engage a global network of 125,000+ planners who rely on Cvent to source hotels destinations and manage their events.

