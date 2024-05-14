The industry-acclaimed annual rankings recognize the top-performing hotels for group business, as well as the world's most coveted meeting and event destinations

Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced its lists of the Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels worldwide. These annual lists which are issued regionally for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East Africa are informed by sourcing activity through the Cvent Supplier Network, one of the world's largest venue-sourcing platforms. More than $16B of meetings and events business was sourced through Cvent's online platforms in 2023.

The annual Cvent Top Lists have become go-to resources for planners worldwide looking for incredible hotels and destinations to host their events. The Company hosted a live press conference at IMEX Frankfurt to share more in-depth details and recognize top hotels and destinations in person.

Cvent Top Meeting Destinations North America

For the seventh year, Orlando, FL clinched the number one spot, followed by Las Vegas, NV (#2). Meanwhile, Dallas, TX ascended three places to #4, and Denver, CO rose two places to #8. These higher rankings can be credited to the continued growth and prioritization of innovative offerings to attract meetings and events to their cities. For example, Dallas leads the country in hotel rooms in the pipeline and recently announced plans to expand the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, while Denver unveiled a $233 million expansion of the Colorado Convention Center.

Top 10 Meeting Destinations

1. Orlando, Florida 2. Las Vegas, Nevada 3. Nashville, Tennessee 4. Dallas, Texas 5. San Diego, California 6. Chicago, Illinois 7. Atlanta, Georgia 8. Denver, Colorado 9. Phoenix, Arizona 10. Austin, Texas

"We're honored that Orlando continues to lead as the Cvent Top Meeting Destination in North America," said Casandra Matej, president CEO, Visit Orlando. "When groups meet in Orlando, they not only support our local businesses, vendors and hospitality workers, but they also make an indelible impact on our community through charitable donations and endeavors. Planners love meeting in Orlando as our destination has the space, venues, accommodations, dining, entertainment and services needed to create memorable and productive events. We've established strong planner and group relationships through our hands-on support and consistent use of Cvent technology to attract, engage and collaborate with event organizers around the world. This balanced approach between digital and live engagement has been instrumental in Orlando's sustained business success."

"We are honored that Dallas has been named the No. 4 Top Meeting Destination in North America by Cvent, placing a spotlight on the city's rise as an emerging global city," said Craig Davis, Visit Dallas President and CEO. "We take great pride in our warm and welcoming hospitality, but our commitment to innovation with technology partners such as Cvent is paving the way for continued success in the future."

Cvent Top Meeting Hotels North America

The top two spots on the Top Meeting Hotels list were once again claimed by Grand Hyatt Nashville (#1) and Omni Nashville Hotel (#2). JW Marriott Austin (#3) improved its ranking by two spots to round out the Top 3. Several hotels in the Top 10 saw significant improvements (six or more places), including JW Marriott Nashville (#4), Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport (#9), and Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk (#10), which will be a primary host hotel for Cvent's annual user and industry conference, Cvent CONNECT, in June. Interestingly, each of these three hotels has prioritized innovative outdoor meeting spaces with recent multi-million-dollar pool area renovations and expansive outdoor terrace improvements.

Top 10 Meeting Hotels

1. Grand Hyatt Nashville 2. Omni Nashville Hotel 3. JW Marriott Austin 4. JW Marriott Nashville 5. Renaissance Nashville Hotel 6. Fairmont Austin 7. The Westin Kierland Resort Spa 8. Fairmont Scottsdale Princess 9. Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport 10. Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk

"We're thrilled to be named the #1 Top Meeting Hotel in North America for the second consecutive year," said Chad Pierce, Director of Sales Marketing at Grand Hyatt Nashville. "Our success with group business starts with developing a strong connection with our planners and understanding their vision for a flawless event. In addition, leveraging Cvent's Business Intelligence solutions has allowed us to improve our internal sales strategies throughout the year. Our natural-light-infused meeting space, coupled with our downtown location on Broadway, offers a luxurious meeting experience in Music City. With the Nashville Yards development nearing completion, Grand Hyatt Nashville will be situated in one of the most exciting new neighborhoods in the U.S."

"We are thrilled to see that the JW Marriott Austin remains a top choice for the world's leading meetings and events professionals. Our team takes great pride in hosting groups from 10 to 3,500 and helping them experience Austin to the fullest," said Scott Blalock, JW Marriott Austin General Manager. "Since day one, Cvent has been a top lead generation platform for the hotel and a key driver to our consistent success."

All Cvent Top Meeting Destinations and Cvent Top Meeting Hotels worldwide can be viewed HERE.

Methodology

For Cvent Top Meeting Hotels, Cvent evaluated hotel properties that generated business through the Cvent Supplier Network (CSN) between January 2023 and December 2023. The properties were ranked according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs), awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area market share, conversion rate, and response rate. The criteria are designed to provide the most accurate reflection of the top meeting hotels in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

For Cvent Top Meeting Destinations, Cvent evaluated 12,500+ cities worldwide listed on the CSN. Activity was tracked between January 2023 and December 2023. Rankings were determined by a set of qualifying criteria, including: the number of total room nights booked; the number of unique electronic request-for-proposals (RFPs) sent through the marketplace to venues within the city; the total value of the RFPs submitted; and the actual awarded value for meetings booked.

About the Cvent Supplier Network

The Cvent Supplier Network features more than 300,000 hotels, resorts and special event venues, serving as one of the world's largest and most accurate databases of detailed venue information. More than $16 billion was sourced through Cvent's sourcing networks in 2023. The CSN contains listings of hotels and other venues in 18 languages that can be searched and filtered based on over 200 characteristics and criteria. The CSN is part of the comprehensive Cvent platform, which delivers solutions that hotels and venues leverage to conduct their group and corporate travel business and engage a global network of 125,000+ planners who rely on Cvent to source hotels destinations and manage their events.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and 22,000 customers worldwide as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent's suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent's supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent's sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

