CommBox's market-leading AI and automation technologies are now available through a dedicated partner programme

Participants will enjoy new revenue streams, faster time-to-value, and a more diversified client portfolio

CommBox, the leader in AI and automated customer communications, is today launching its new partner programme, CommBox Connect. This programme opens CommBox's market-leading technology to the broader customer service ecosystem, offering new revenue streams, faster time-to-value, and a more diversified client portfolio. This extension of CommBox's AI and automation capabilities equips partners with an all-in-one solution to automate and digitise customer communications, an increasing priority as consumers expect instant, convenient, and diverse ways to communicate with brands.

Founded in 2013, CommBox is a customer service and engagement platform built with Generative AI and Automation at its core, helping brands dramatically lower CX costs. Since launching Era AI last year the integration of its proprietary AI technology with commercial LLM AI into its platform CommBox has seen users triple agent productivity and cut costs by up to 30%. Coupled with the platform's omnichannel core, CommBox has helped brands digitise their customer service operations for over a decade.

Over 350 global brands, such as IKEA, Brinks, AIG, and Suzuki, have joined the journey towards fully autonomous communications. CommBox's customers are already scaling traditional, agent-only communications to digital channels, from integrating instant messaging to a completely autonomous, AI-powered experience that leverages human support only when needed.

CommBox Connect is designed to open these capabilities to the broader partner ecosystem. The programme enables business and technology partners to expand their offerings and enter the domain of AI while benefiting the CommBox tech stack for extended services and business opportunities.

The program will support a range of partners, such as software resellers, system integrators, and consultancy agencies, offering benefits such as:

Helping scale existing operations

Open up new revenue streams across different verticals

Provide a faster time-to-value

Establish a more diversified portfolio

Dvir Hoffman, CEO of CommBox, commented on the launch: "Consumers are now demanding more from brands. Principally, this is the demand for a more diverse range of digital channels, and receiving the same level of service no matter how they opt to get in contact. It may seem simple on paper, but for many brands going from solely reliant on humans to a more digitised operation and leveraging the latest technology is still a barrier to matching these expectations. CommBox Connect is designed to equip key partners from across the ecosystem with all the technology and industry expertise they need to work alongside these brands, and ultimately facilitate the experiences consumers are growing to expect."

The partner program will operate selectively, with partners chosen according to their compatibility with the offerings available. Accordingly, qualified partners benefit from a specialised, comprehensive support package to facilitate their business imperatives. Partners can expect tailored onboarding and support, technical training, marketing and sales assistance, and event and campaign exposure.

Luc Francis Jacobs, CEO at Nixxis: "We selected CommBox as our digital partner because, after careful assessment, we concluded that they had one of the best digital solutions on the market. After some projects together, we realized that they also have a great professional service team as being flexible when it comes to doing business. Since our strategy is to concentrate on providing the best Voice stack on the market, combining it with CommBox has proven to be able to really deliver the best of both world to customers. We can now easily beat competitors that are 10X bigger than us and this comforts us in the vision that our partnership will allow us to achieve market leadership in all the fast-growing regions."

For more information about CommBox Connect partner programme, please visit: https://www.commbox.io/partners Contact us: partners@commbox.io

About CommBox

CommBox is revolutionizing how brands connect with customers by eliminating the outdated paradigm of live agent intervention for every customer engagement, replacing it with exceptional, automated CX.

With the first and only AI-driven autonomous customer communication platform, CommBox enables hundreds of the world's leading brands to deliver a complete, smart, and personalised experience using their suite of digital channels and to automate human-driven operations and the bulk of repetitive inquiries with powerful AI and deep automation. The result is greater customer satisfaction and loyalty, increased agent productivity, higher conversion rates, and a unique opportunity to grow the business like never before.

With a global presence headquartered in Israel, CommBox was founded in 2013 and is proud to drive innovation. It serves over 50 million experiences daily and sets the new standard for customer communications in the new digital age. CommBox is backed by the American equity fund PSG.

To learn more, visit us at https://www.commbox.io/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240514675988/en/

Contacts:

CommBox

partners@commbox.io