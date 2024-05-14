Grew Energy has started building a 3. 2 GW ingot-module factory in India. The facility will produce 2. 8 GW of ingots, wafers, and cells per year, along with 3. 2 GW of high-efficiency PV modules. From pv magazine India Grew Energy, a renewable energy venture under Chiripal Group, has started building a backward-integrated solar module factory in Jammu and Kashmir, India, with a commitment to invest INR 4,500 crore ($538. 85 million). Upon completion, the facility will produce 3. 2 GW of high-efficiency modules and 2. 8 GW of ingots, wafers and cells per year. Grew Energy is India's first renewable ...

