VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX:VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announces its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024. Results are reported in US dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

"This quarter's performance was noteworthy on a number of fronts. Despite the normal seasonality of the Courts segment in January, two of the three months in the quarter generated positive Adjusted EBITDA. Directionally, the Adjusted EBITDA path is the result of the positioning of our technology platform NetScribe aiAssist, the human adoption of industry specific AI, the previously announced cost reductions, price increase adjustments and the launch of some of the larger bookings in our Insurance segment. These drivers have laid the foundation for a continued financial improvement as the year progresses," said Sebastien Pare, CEO of VIQ Solutions.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $9.9 million, a decrease of $0.1 million or 1%, from the same period in the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange, the Company would have reported revenue growth of 0.4% over the same period in the prior year.

Gross profit of $4.4 million, which was similar to the same period in the prior year.

Net loss of $1.8 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, from the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of negative $0.1 million, an improvement of $1 million, or 91%, from the same period in the prior year.

"We are pleased with the significant improvement of approximately $1M to Adjusted EBITDA quarter over quarter and excited about our prospects for 2024. We executed and progressed against the strategic initiatives we set in motion at the beginning of 2023, continuing through the first quarter of 2024, which have resulted in significant cost reductions. Improving VIQ's Adjusted EBITDA performance continues to be a top priority," said Alexie Edwards, VIQ's Chief Financial Officer.

First Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights

As of the end of March 2024, 50% of VIQ's available work in Australia was migrated to the Netscribe aiAssist platform which will drive improved gross margins.

Volume gains seen in the Insurance vertical with a new US client that ranks in the Top 5 U.S. Insurance carriers. The trend in higher volumes is expected to continue.

Implemented price increases have continued to provide a lift to revenues.

Client adoption and utilization of FirstDraft under SaaS contracts is increasing.

Australia's market demand remains strong, which is reflected by improving volumes.

As a result of our Domain Specific Language Models (DSLM's), the Company anticipates an increase in SaaS revenue driven by high "usability and accuracy" of the drafts that VIQ is delivering to customers.

"Q1, which is heavily impacted by seasonality in Australia, is typically the lowest revenue generating quarter of the year. Our technology platform migrations in Australia to Netscribe is being embraced not only by our transcribers but also by our customers that are not only adapting to the technology but engaging to accelerate disruption within the courts and legal sectors. Our results in the first quarter, show we are delivering as expected, in particular, we are encouraged by the recovery of our run rate in U.S. verticals such as insurance and criminal justice. We are also excited by the long-awaited implementation of one of the top insurance companies in the U.S. This organic win is a meaningful contract that will help fuel and fortify favorable trends in 2024. Innovations that will be released in the next quarter will top off the requirements to fully execute and solidify our position as both the services and technology lead in all the geographies where we operate", said Susan Sumner, VIQ's President and Chief Operating Officer.

1 Represents a non-IFRS measure. Non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes non-IFRS measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, provide supplementary information to IFRS measures used in assessing the performance of the Company's business. Please refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section below and the reconciliations of the non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures in the tables at the end of this press release.

A copy of the Company's unaudited financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (collectively, the "Financial Information") will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities legislation. Such forward- looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements (typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur). These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements with respect to the Company's improved 2024 performance, including to gross margin, the Company's focus and its priorities, expected higher volumes, increases in SaaS sales and the evolution of sectors in 2024, the filing of the Financial Information on SEDAR+ and the conference call to discuss the Company's financial results.

Forward-looking statements are based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, recent initiatives, cost savings from workforce optimization, cost reductions from the Company's workflow solutions and that sales and prospects may increase revenue. In addition to other factors and assumptions that may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, recent initiatives, cost savings from workforce optimization, cost reductions from the Company's workflow solutions, and that sales and prospects may increase revenue. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form and in the Company's other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Such estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect or overstated. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or alter such statements, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VIQ Solutions Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in US dollars, unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash $ 2,221,509 $ 1,621,778 Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 4,827,117 4,382,668 Inventories 31,497 29,146 Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,224,121 1,636,349 Non-current assets 8,304,244 7,669,941 Restricted cash 176,778 185,655 Property and equipment 934,252 1,066,194 Right-of-use assets 484,861 596,063 Intangible assets 7,417,504 8,066,733 Goodwill 11,861,876 12,090,609 Total assets $ 29,179,515 $ 29,675,195 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables and accrued liabilities $ 6,537,747 $ 6,269,023 Income tax payable 72,049 59,044 Share-based payment liability 24,537 25,246 Derivative warrant liability 127,072 188,042 Current portion of long-term debt * 13,811,491 19,812 Current portion of lease obligations 464,135 483,362 Current portion of contract liabilities 1,786,184 1,809,003 Non-current liabilities 22,823,215 8,853,532 Long-term debt * - 13,246,176 Long-term lease obligations 123,720 220,750 Other long-term liabilities 1,033,879 1,179,639 Total liabilities 23,980,814 23,500,097 Shareholders' Equity Capital stock 77,403,488 76,230,158 Contributed surplus 8,674,321 8,671,879 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (982,819 ) (670,788 ) Deficit (79,896,289 ) (78,056,151 ) 5,198,701 6,175,098 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 29,179,515 $ 29,675,195

* The Company obtained a waiver on April 30, 2024 from Beedie for the non compliance of the Maximum Total Secured Debt Leverage financial covenant for the month of March 2024. As a result, the principal amount of Note Payable and paid in kind interest owing remains due to be repaid in January 2027

VIQ Solutions Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in US dollars, unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 9,921,673 $ 10,052,571 Cost of Sales 5,529,115 5,624,614 Gross Profit 4,392,558 4,427,957 Expenses Selling and administrative expenses 4,310,774 5,361,301 Research and development expenses 165,110 144,809 Stock based compensation 28,533 333,292 Gain on revaluation of RSUs (28,777 ) (56,946 ) (Gain) loss on revaluation of the derivative warrant liability (57,165 ) 158,752 Foreign exchange loss 102,833 237,018 Depreciation 194,894 226,159 Amortization 806,457 1,130,303 Interest expense 388,924 333,836 Accretion and other financing costs 326,878 163,716 Gain on contingent consideration - (10,389 ) Impairment of property and equipment - 157,464 Restructuring costs (9,694 ) 27,412 Other income (11,205 ) (5,094 ) Total expenses 6,217,652 8,201,633 Current income tax expense 15,044 7,362 Deferred income tax recovery - (321,357 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 15,044 (313,995 ) Net loss for the period $ (1,840,138 ) $ (3,459,681 ) Exchange gain (loss) on translating foreign operations (312,031 ) 12,348 Comprehensive loss for the period $ (2,152,169 ) $ (3,447,333 ) Net loss per share Basic (0.04 ) (0.10 ) Diluted (0.04 ) (0.10 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 44,782,398 34,649,697 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 44,782,398 34,649,697

The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable IFRS measure for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023:

Three months ended

March 31 (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Net Loss (1,840,138) (3,459,681) Add: Depreciation 194,984 226,159 Amortization 806,457 1,130,303 Interest expense 388,924 333,836 Current income tax expense 15,044 7,362 Deferred income tax recovery - (321,357) EBITDA (434,729) (2,083,378) Accretion and other financing costs 326,878 163,716 Gain on revaluation of RSUs (28,777) (56,946) Loss (Gain) on revaluation of the derivative warrant liability (57,165) 158,752 Impairment of intangible assets - 157,464 Restructuring Costs (9,694) 27,412 Other Income (11,205) (5,094) Stock-based compensation 28,533 333,292 Foreign exchange loss 102,833 237,018 Adjusted EBITDA (83,326) (1,067,764)

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures are provided by management to provide additional insight into our performance and financial condition. VIQ believes non-IFRS measures are an important part of the financial reporting process and are useful in communicating information that complements and supplements the consolidated financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS.

To evaluate the Company's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income (loss) before adjusting earnings for stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, accretion, and other financing expense, (gain) loss on revaluation of options, (gain) loss on revaluation of restricted share units, gain (loss) on revaluation of derivative warrant liability, restructuring costs, (gain) loss on revaluation of conversion feature liability, loss on extinguishment of long-term debt, loss on modification of debt, business acquisition costs, impairment of property and equipment, impairment of goodwill and intangibles, other expense (income), foreign exchange (gain) loss, current and deferred income tax expense. We believe that the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are not connected to and do not represent the operating performance of the Company.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed as well as expenses related to stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, impairment of goodwill and intangibles, loss on modification or extinguishment of debt, other expense (income), and foreign exchange (gain) loss. Accordingly, we believe that this measure may also be useful to investors in enhancing their understanding of the Company's operating performance.

