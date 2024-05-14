Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr Simon Ourian has launched his direct-to-consumer personalised AI technology skincare range in Spain.

Dr Simon is the official go-to skin expert of Hollywood's A-Listers including the Kardashian-Jenner family, Lady Gaga, Megan Fox and Winnie Harlow to name a few.

With 25 years of experience, Dr Simon has witnessed countless skin concerns. Each person needs to be treated differently and should receive their own personalised skincare regimen addressing their skin issues: lack of hydration, fine lines and wrinkles, lack of luminosity. Dr Simon believes "everyone is born with beautiful skin" and his goal is to enhance the natural beauty that was always there. "Great skincare results are only meaningful when they give you that extra boost of confidence."

This is what Simon Ourian M.D. promises: tailor-made vegan skincare regimen powered by state-of-the-art AI technology skin consultations to support everyone in their personalised journey, beyond beauty.

Dr Simon Ourian has worked with leading technology specialists to develop an AI consultation that gives you access to his extensive expertise and world-leading cosmetic dermatology clinic from the comfort of your own home. It's just like meeting Dr Simon in his Los Angeles practice.

The digital consultations include an in-depth photo analysis and skin questionnaire, combined with lifestyle questions to provide a personalised subscription routine with ingredients based on only what your skin really needs to deliver the best results and glowing skin.

The Simon Ourian M.D. includes the 'Daily Essentials' a range of cleansers, toners and deeply hydrating moisturisers for a balanced barrier that leaves skin glowing. It pairs perfectly with the 'Concern' line which hosts refining, calming, brightening, plumping, and lifting skin boosters to accelerate your skin health journey. Finally, the 'Expert' range including an eye cream, SPF50, and exfoliating scrub and mask, rounds out the personalised skincare offering to deliver the best possible care for your skin.

Simon Ourian M.D. uses the best ingredients, Dr Simon Ourian has strenuously tested each ingredient to ensure it's of the highest quality and efficacy. With Orchid Stem Cells, Sodium Hyaluronate, Cotton Thistle, Vitamin C, powerful Peptides and so much more, the skincare collection addresses all your skin goals with only the best ingredients to deliver real results daily.

