Aino Health AB (publ): interim report january-march 2024

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.

Extending existing contracts. Improved cash flow.

January - March 2024

• Net sales were KSEK 5 994 (6 180)

• Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -2 943 (-2 791)

• Earnings per share were SEK -0,0 (-0,1)

Recently, we have seen growth within our customer network. I am delighted to announce that several of our existing customers have chosen to extend their licences to include even more employees. This is not only a marker of the success of our platform, but also a testament to the increasing focus on employee sustainability among businesses and organisations.Our customers recognise that a healthy and sustainable work environment is key to long-term success and growth. Investing in the wellbeing and health of their employees not only increases company productivity and profitability, but also strengthens the bonds between employees and the organisation as a whole.



A key factor behind this success is our technological advances. We have made significant investments in improving our platform, enabling us to create even more value from our customers' data. Through advanced analytics and customised solutions, we can now offer our clients in-depth insights that help them foster a culture of wellbeing and sustainability in the workplace.



At Aino Health, we are committed to being a trusted partner to our clients in promoting employee sustainability. We believe that a healthy and thriving workforce is the foundation of any successful organisation, and we are proud to support our clients on their journey towards this goal.



Funding of the business at the moment

At the time of publishing the interim report for the first quarter, a rights issue is planned with a subscription period in June 2024, but the outcome is not yet known. The Board of Directors believes that there are good conditions for the outcome of the planned issue, together with achieved sales forecasts, to create the conditions for continued operations for the financial year 2024. Management is aware that there are uncertainties in these assumptions, but considers the risks to be manageable and works continuously to overcome them.

