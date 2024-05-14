KH Group Oyj: Inside information: Lauri Veijalainen leaves his position as CEO of KH Group Plc; continues as CEO of Indoor

KH Group Plc

Inside information 14 May 2024 at 11:15 am EEST

Inside information: Lauri Veijalainen leaves his position as CEO of KH Group Plc; continues as CEO of Indoor

Lauri Veijalainen and KH Group Plc have agreed that Lauri Veijalainen will leave his position as the CEO of KH Group Plc. Veijalainen continues as the CEO of Indoor Group, a group company of KH Group. KH Group Plc starts the process to identify a new CEO immediately. Veijalainen will continue as the CEO of KH Group Plc at the most for a period of six months until his successor starts in this position.

"I want to thank Lauri on behalf of the Board of Directors for his active and determined work as the CEO of KH Group Plc to implement the company's strategy. This change in Lauri's role enables clarifying the Group's governance framework and fully concentrating his time on his position as the CEO of Indoor Group", says Juha Karttunen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KH Group.

