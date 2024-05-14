Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Betsson AB (Record Id 263086)

Referring to the bulletin from Betsson AB's annual general meeting, held on May 7, 2024, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. One of the shares from the stock split will be a redemption share. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 16, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: BETS B Terms: Split: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0020845014 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 15, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0021626777 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 16, 2024 For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.