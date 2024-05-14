Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.05.2024
WKN: A3D4LT | ISIN: SE0020845014 | Ticker-Symbol: V72
14.05.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Betsson AB (Record Id 263086)

Referring to the bulletin from Betsson AB's annual general meeting, held on May
7, 2024, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. One of the
shares from the stock split will be a redemption share. The share will be
traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 16, 2024. The order book will
not change. 

Short name:                 BETS B   
Terms:                    Split: 2:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0020845014
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 15, 2024
New ISIN code:                SE0021626777
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 16, 2024



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
