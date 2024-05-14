DND Homes Unveils Expansion Plans in Northern Cyprus with Over 30,000 Housing Projects

DND Homes, a leading $300M US developer, unveils massive 30,000+ housing project expansion in Northern Cyprus, introducing luxury living standards.

DND Homes, a prominent name in residential real estate development with 120 projects across Massachusetts, USA, proudly announces the establishment of DND Cyprus in Northern Cyprus. Under the leadership of founder Ozan Dokmecioglu, the company aims to transform the real estate market in the region by delivering over 30,000 housing projects in areas like Iskele, Girne, Esentepe, Geçitkale, and Yedikonuk. This ambitious endeavor exemplifies DND's commitment to enhancing construction and design standards on the island.

Caption: DND Founder Ozan Dokmecioglu, TRNC President Ersin Tatar, Minister of Tourism Fikri Ataoglu, and other esteemed guests at DND Gala Dinner.

"At DND Homes, our goal is to lead the field in innovative residential real estate development, providing homes of unmatched quality and comfort," remarked Ozan Dokmecioglu. "We are determined to redefine industry standards by creating projects that blend luxury living with contemporary design and sustainability." Dokmecioglu, a respected executive with international experience from his tenure at Keurig Dr Pepper as CEO and CFO, envisions the development of DND Cyprus as a significant investment in Northern Cyprus.

Dokmecioglu further states, "Beyond residential projects, our company is also investing heavily in the tourism sector, developing a luxury five-star hotel in Bafra, another in Yedikonuk, and a beach club in the Iskele region. These initiatives reflect the region's burgeoning reputation as a hotspot for real estate investors and expats while bolstering the local tourism industry."

Regarding La Joya Resort and Residences, a cornerstone project of DND Cyprus, Dokmecioglu comments that, "We are all set to redefine luxury living in Northern Cyprus with our extremely prestigious project La Joya properties. Our company is envisioning that these developments will extend beyond luxury residences to create a vibrant, upscale community lifestyle. To be honest, featuring breathtaking landscapes, private pools, and a lively social scene, La Joya embodies the pinnacle of Mediterranean bliss." He further adds, "La Joya Resort and Residences, a 74-unit development, is scheduled for completion by late 2025. Meanwhile, La Joya Perla Resort and Residences, with 384 residences, will be delivered by the end of 2026, and La Joya Perla II Resort and Residences, featuring 128 residences, will be ready by late 2027."

About DND Homes

DND Homes, with assets exceeding $300 million, operates branches in Boston, USA, and Northern Cyprus. Founded by Ozan Dokmecioglu, a Turkish Cypriot, the company is dedicated to providing distinctive, aesthetically pleasing, sustainable, and high-quality living spaces. By prioritizing innovation, creativity, and excellence, DND Homes consistently seeks to elevate industry standards and enhance quality of life for its clients. DND Cyprus, a subsidiary, brings this same dedication to the Northern Cyprus market, crafting exceptional residential and tourism projects on the island.

