Sweetch Energy to optimize its unique zero-carbon electricity generation technology using turnkey process control platform from Rockwell Automation

French renewables startup to leverage extensive domain expertise and global presence to help scale its osmotic power generation technology for the first time

PARIS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that it will support the automation of Sweetch Energy's unique power generation technology through the deployment of a process control system and remote operations visualization.

Sweetch Energy's first osmotic demonstrator plant is currently under construction and will soon be operational at the Barcarin lock in Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône, France. The company plans to deploy several osmotic stations at the mouth of the Rhône to harness natural osmotic energy. These stations will represent up to 500 MW of carbon-free electricity production capacity, capable of supplying more than 1.5 million people - the equivalent to the population of cities such as Marseille and its surrounding areas, Barcelona, Amsterdam or Montreal.

"Sweetch Energy mirrors our own deep commitment to sustainability and the development of enabling technologies," said Eric Chalengeas, regional vice president, south region, Rockwell Automation. "We are delighted that our process solutions, visualization technology and domain expertise are being deployed in such a fascinating project. As well as helping Sweetch Energy scale and enhance its technology, our global presence will also help it expand into other regions, where we can continue to offer comprehensive global service and support."

Osmotic energy is naturally generated by the difference in salinity between freshwater and seawater. The INOD® (Ionic Nano Osmotic Diffusion) technology developed by Sweetch Energy is the first technology of its kind to be marketed on an industrial scale.

Manufactured using environmentally friendly bio-sourced materials, the osmotic generators using the technology can be located at any estuary or delta. Water is the only input and in the process and is fully returned to the river mouth, with no chemical waste or pollutants created. And, unlike other renewables, it is not dependent on weather conditions and can produce clean electricity continuously. The technology can also be incorporated into locally sympathetic structures, hidden away, or even installed underground.

Rockwell's technologies will be used to automate, control, and monitor the system as well as optimize the process and power-generation efficiency. The technology to be deployed at the pilot plant is also highly scalable, allowing Sweetch Energy to create standardized, modular installations, with worldwide support, of any size anywhere.

Nicolas Heuzé, co-founder and CEO of Sweetch Energy, explains: "Our INODâ technology is addressing the challenge of producing clean, competitively priced electricity that's available 24/7. Thanks to INOD, osmotic energy will become a main component of the global energy mix. Rockwell's expertise in process control, sustainability, and its global reach makes it an excellent partner for Sweetch Energy as we initiate the international rollout of our operations, starting with the U.S. this summer."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Sweetch Energy

Founded in 2015 and based in Rennes with around 50 employees, Sweetch Energy is a renewable energy player specializing in osmotic energy, committed to a carbon-neutral world. Its INOD® technology enables the production of clean, competitive electricity from salt water, a permanent and abundant source of energy, untapped to date. Driven by a determination to push back the frontiers of renewable energy, its highly qualified, multicultural team combines scientific expertise with industrial vision. Sweetch Energy enjoys the support of multiple renowned European and French institutions. It is financially backed by industrial, deeptech and cleantech investors (Crédit Mutuel Impact, EDF, Compagnie Nationale du Rhône, Go Capital, Demeter Investment Managers, Future Positive Capital) as well as by BPI, Ademe, and the European Innovation Council. It also works closely with French research institutions, especially with Professor Lydéric Bocquet's teams (CNRS, ENS). Sweetch Energy received numerous awards in 2023, including the international Grand Prix of the Hello Tomorrow Global Challenge.

