Extension and Upgrade to Netcracker Digital Platform and Professional Services Will Deliver Numerous Benefits to Leading UK Operator Across All Lines of Its Consumer Business

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has extended and broadened the scope of its partnership with Virgin Media O2 in an ongoing expansive digital transformation program that will benefit the operator and its customers across the UK.

This phase of Virgin Media O2's digital transformation includes deployment of the flagship Netcracker Digital Platform including end-to-end Digital BSS as well as Digital OSS functions such as Active Resource Inventory which will be used to support the operator's quad-play convergent services across its consumer lines of business: mobile, fixed line, broadband and cable. Virgin Media O2 will also implement a number of professional services from Netcracker, including Managed Services and Application Development.

The operator expects to achieve a number of business benefits from this modern, flexible and agile IT environment, including OpEx reduction, improved time to market for new services, consolidation onto a single product catalog, higher efficiency in the order-to-cash process and elimination of multiple systems for customer service agents. In addition, Virgin Media O2 will be able to leverage a unified 360-degree customer view across all channels, which will increase personalized interactions and provide a more robust choice of services along with a superior experience.

"Our multi-year digital transformation program is laying the foundation for our future success in supporting advanced services, higher levels of customer experience and more efficient operations," said Adrian Di Meo, CIO at Virgin Media O2. "Netcracker has been part of this journey from the beginning, and we're excited to continue down this path together."

"Netcracker is extremely proud to work closely with Virgin Media O2 on one of the most significant digital transformations in the world," said Sylvain Seignour, President at Netcracker. "We are delighted to have played a role in its positive business results so far and are looking forward to continuing on the next phase of this major IT program, which will create the framework for further achievements."

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240514131902/en/

Contacts:

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com