The Austrian manufacturer said its new heat pump can achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 4. 7 and flow temperatures of up to 75 C. It is available with sizes ranging from 2 kW to 7 kW. Austrian manufacturer M-Tec Energy Systems GmbH has launched a new air-source heat pump for applications in residential buildings. "The compact ECO air source heat pump is particularly suitable for detached houses and is quick and easy to install," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "It weighs only 90 kg and does not require a technical room for installation. " The new product measures ...

