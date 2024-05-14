Aztec Group Launches AIFM Service

Aztec Group, a leading international fund and corporate services provider, has today announced the launch of its Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) service in Luxembourg.

LUXEMBOURG, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The strategic offering consists of a broad range of services required by alternative investment managers seeking to establish and manage European alternative investment funds, including marketing, compliance, risk management, regulatory reporting and portfolio management.



Partnering with a third-party specialist removes the need for promoters to set-up their own regulated manager and can provide a more efficient and streamlined route to EU capital.

The addition of AIFM services significantly strengthens Aztec's proposition. Delivered as part of a wider award-winning offering comprising fund and corporate services, depositary services and an array of tax and regulatory services, it means the Group is now able to act as the single outsourcing partner for alternative investment managers of European funds.

Paul Conroy, Aztec Group Head of AIFM Services, said: "The set-up and ongoing operations of a regulated AIFM can be both complex and expensive. For this reason, we're seeing more and more investment managers take the third-party AIFM route to market, leveraging the local presence and specialist expertise of an outsourcing partner.

"The introduction of our AIFM service marks a pivotal expansion of our offering, enabling us to take care of our clients' full suite of operational and regulatory requirements and deliver the continuity and convenience that comes with working with a single trusted partner. Clients will now benefit from our best-in-class technology, award-winning service and specialist alternatives expertise across their entire fundraising and management journey."

Aztec Group, Europe's largest independent alternative fund administrator, services over €600 billion in assets across key jurisdictions in the Channel Islands, Luxembourg, Ireland, the United States and the United Kingdom. The Group specialises in alternative investments, administering more than 450 funds spanning major asset classes such as private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, fund of funds and infrastructure.

To find out more about Aztec Group's AIFM services, please visit https://aztec.group/services/aifm-services/

Aztec AIFM Services S.A. is incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg as an alternative investment fund manager and is authorised by the CSSF.

Notes to Editor

About the Aztec Group

Established in 2001, Aztec Group is an award-winning independent provider of fund and corporate services, employing more than 2,000 people across the UK, U.S., Luxembourg, Ireland and the Channel Islands. The Group specialises in alternative investments, administering more than €600 billion in assets, 450 funds and 4,500 entities for a range of clients, spanning the major asset classes including private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate and infrastructure.