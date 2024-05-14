Cassia Gum Market Projected to Reach USD 33.2 Billion by 2034 Driven by Demand for Plant-Based Foods | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The cassia gum market is booming due to its role as a natural thickener and stabilizer in plant-based and vegan foods. Driven by health-conscious consumers and the demand for clean-label products, cassia gum is gaining popularity as a substitute for artificial additives. The market is expected to see significant growth, particularly in the food and beverage industry.

NEWARK, Del., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance the overall texture of various kinds of desserts and food, cassia gum is required widely in the food and beverage sector. In light of this demand, the cassia gum market is valuation will reach US$ 33.2 billion by 2034, garnering a 7.60% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Organic and plant-based products are the reason for the continued growth of cassia gum as one of the fastest growing markets. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly looking for natural substitutes to fill the place for artificial and chemical additives. This arises from their transparent dietary needs.

This cassia gum is a perfect solution made of the seeds of the cassia tree. It provides a "clean-label" solution used for thickening, stabilizing, and gelling applications, which tends to keep food manufacturers' products close to their target markets around the globe.

Companies that use cassia gums in the food and beverage industry have an edge in plant-based and vegan goods as the market demands these goods grow. Companies may create a variety of food and beverages for vegetarians, including sweet treats, dairy alternatives, and meat substitutes, by adding cassia to the creation of their products.

Besides being naturally a thickening and stabilizing factor, cassia gum provides an extremely appealing alternative to animal refinements, usually slime or gelatin. With this, providers gain a growing market group of environmentally conscious shoppers who are health sensitive and product and treatment of animals while looking for cruelty-free products.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.60% from 2024 to 2034 Market value in 2024 US$ 15.94 billion Market value in 2034 US$ 33.2 billion Base Year for Estimation 2023 Historical Data 2018 to 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034

Key Takeaways from the Market Analysis

In 2019, the demand for cassia gum garnered US$ 11.32 billion

The cassia gum market acquired a 5.60% CAGR during the historical period.

The cassia gum industry in Germany will garner a 4.60% CAGR over the forecast period.

These gums' food and beverage applications will likely acquire a 39.8% market share in 2024.

"In the food and beverage industry, startups can benefit from cassia gum's natural and clean-label qualities. Startups may attract health-conscious customers looking for clean ingredient lists by emphasizing their plant-based origin and lack of artificial chemicals," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Significant players in the food and beverage industry use Cassia gum effectively to investigate its potential as a natural stabilizing, thickening, and gelling agent. New formulations are being developed to increase mouthfeel, texture, and shelf life in various food products, including dairy, baked goods, and meat applications.

By adopting cassia gum as a natural substitute for artificial additives, these companies also concentrate on meeting customer demands for clean-label ingredients and appealing to consumers concerned about their health.

Cassia gum startups are using agility and precise knowledge to outperform the competition. They highlight innovative uses, such as cassia gum as a natural binder in the pet food sector. Startups also use ethical sourcing and sustainability to differentiate themselves from the competition.

By highlighting these features, they draw in customers who care about the environment. Lean operations and flexible manufacturing processes are frequently adopted by startups, which enables them to adjust to market demands and provide competitive pricing swiftly.

Key Development

Market Player Offerings Altrafine Gums Altrafine Gums is a guar gum, fenugreek gum, and other product exporter based at GIDC Vatwa, Ahmedabad, India.

Altrafine Gums has added high-tech gear and equipment, such as hoppers, grinders, flakes, and turbo screens, to its enhanced infrastructure.

The firm also employs energy-efficient processing equipment and precision farming to increase the sustainability of its guar gum output.



Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the cassia gum market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the cassia gum market, the market is segmented based on application (food and beverages, animal food, dog food, cat food, animal feed, dairy and confectionary products, meat products, instant mix, manufacturing segment, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, paper industry, textile industry, chemical processing, others), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa).

