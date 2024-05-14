South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2024) - Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: STRW) (the "Company") reported today its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

100% of contractual rents collected.

On January 1, 2024 the Company commenced its lease for two skilled nursing facilities with 226 licensed beds near Johnson City, Tennessee. The lease includes a purchase option which the Company intends to exercise once certain conditions precedent are met.

On February 8 2024, the BVI Company issued additional Series D Bonds with a par value of NIS 100.0 million and raised a gross amount of $26.7 million (NIS 98.2 million). The Bonds were issued at a price of 106.3%; which equates to a coupon of approximately 7.7%.

On February 20, 2024 the Company entered into a new, replacement master lease for the properties included in the Indiana acquisition completed in August of 2023. The tenants remain a group affiliated with two of the Company's directors, Moishe Gubin and Michael Blisko. The new master lease has an initial term of ten years and is subject to 2 five-year extensions. The initial annual base rent for the properties is $14.5 million dollars and is subject to annual increases of 3%. In connection with the new master lease, the existing purchase option held by the tenant, which was granted by the prior owner of the properties, of $127.0 million was terminated. Consideration for the termination of the purchase option and inducement for entering into the new, replacement master lease was $18.0 million paid to the tenants.

On March 25, 2024 the Company entered into a purchase agreement for a property comprised of an 68-bed skilled nursing facility and 10 bed assisted living facility near Georgetown, Indiana. The acquisition is for $5.85 million and the Company expects to fund the acquisition utilizing cash from the balance sheet. The Company anticipates closing on this acquisition on June 1, 2024.

For the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023: FFO was $14.1 million and $11.1 million, respectively. AFFO was $13.1 million and $13.1 million, respectively. Net income was $6.0 million and $4.1 million, respectively. Rental income received was $27.8 million and $24.2 million, respectively.



Moishe Gubin, the Company's Chairman & CEO, noted: "It's been an active start to 2024. The Company replaced the master lease which was associated with the August 2023 Indiana acquisition; the new lease includes higher rents and the term is for 10 years ensuring steady rents from these facilities into 2034. The master lease for the original Indiana facilities was also renewed, effective April 1st, for another 10 years. Deal-wise the Company entered into a few smaller deals which were closed with cash from the balance sheet. The Company continues to search for accretive deals that will bring strong shareholder returns in both our stock price and dividends. Lastly, the Company remains disciplined and is using its excess cash to pay down debt."

Q1 2024 Quarterly Results of Operations:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2023:

Rental revenues: The increase in Rental Revenues of $3.6 million or 14.8% is primarily due to rental income received from the new Indiana and Texas master leases. These increases were offset by lower revenue from the Landmark master lease.

Depreciation and Amortization: The increase in depreciation of $1.0 million or 15.5% relates to the depreciation associated with the August 2023 acquisition of the Indiana Facilities and which was offset by certain equipment and personal property having been fully depreciated between the quarters ended March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024. The amortization increase is due to the February 2024 purchase of the new master lease for the properties included in the Indiana acquisition completed in August of 2023.

Loss on real estate investment impairment: In February 2023, one facility under one of our Southern Illinois master leases was closed. The closure was made at the request of the tenant and was mainly for efficiency reasons. This facility was leased under a master lease with two other facilities. The closure did not result in any reduction in the rent received under the master lease, which has been paid without interruption. As a result of the closure, the Company is seeking to sell the property. Since the facility is no longer licensed to operate as a skilled nursing facility, the Company wrote off its remaining book value.

Interest expense, net: The increase in interest expense of $2.9 million or 60.8% is primarily related to additional interest payments for Series D Bonds, a second commercial bank loan facility obtained in connection with the August 2023 acquisition of the Indiana Facilities and increases in the floating rate on the Company's commercial bank loan facilities.

Net Income: The increase in net income from $4.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to $5.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 is primarily due to increases in rental revenue (net of increase in real estate taxes) and the decline in real estate impairment losses offset by higher depreciation and interest expense.

Dividend

On May 8, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 28, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 17, 2024.

The following table reconciles our calculations of FFO and AFFO for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, to net income the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the same periods:

FFO and AFFO

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 (dollars in $000s) Net income $ 5,992 $ 4,139 Depreciation and amortization 8,098 6,988 Funds from Operations 14,090 11,127 Adjustments to FFO: Straight-line rent (968 ) (491 ) Loss on real estate investment impairment - 2,451 Funds from Operations, as Adjusted $ 13,122 $ 13,087

