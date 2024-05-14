Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision launches the 5th generation LED cabinet with breakthroughs in performance and convenience

HANGZHOU, China, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision unveils its highly anticipated 5th generation LED cabinet, introducing the latest breakthroughs in display technology. With advanced industrial design, this new release promises industry-leading performance and convenience, setting a new standard for visual experience.

Advanced industrial design with stunning performance

The Hikvision's 5th generation LED cabinet represents the great example of design and functionality. Its sleek yet robust structure, combined with big board splicing, streamlines installation while ensuring durability.

Superior cabinet features



This new release presents Hikvision's latest superior cabinet, boasting a sleek 29.3 mm design that seamlessly blends elegance with efficiency. Weighing just 17 kg/m², installation is effortless. More than that, it has a remarkable tensile strength of up to 2,000 N and even the ability to splice 50 rows spanning up to 17 m without deformation.

Innovative big board splicing



Featuring larger lamp boards and fewer seams, the innovative big board design simplifies splicing, ensuring convenient and accurate installation. With reduced lamp boards, both time and effort are saved, while the risk of lamp bead dropping is significantly minimized. With a 16:9 aspect ratio and dimensions of 600*337.5 mm, the 5th generation cabinets enable convenient splicing into FHD/UHD resolutions.

Removable backplane plate



Each cabinet includes a removable backplane plate, allowing for easy passage of power and network cables. This not only enhances aesthetics but also functionality, ultimately improving the user experience.

Horizontal and vertical wiring



The Hikvision's 5th generation LED cabinet supports wiring in both horizontal and vertical directions, eliminating the need for power cables to detour. This innovation reduces the wiring costs and enhances efficiency.

Unified platform with exceptional convenience

The Hikvision's 5th generation LED cabinet marks a pioneering move with the introduction of a unified platform, accommodating three lamp board technologies: COB (chip on board), HOB (Hikvision glue on board), and SMD (surface mount device), which reduces the risk of obsolete inventory and minimizes product iteration costs.

Incredible compatibility and flexibility



The structure design of the Hikvision's 5th generation LED cabinet achieves an industry-leading standardization. In its Ultra series empowered by COB technology, lamp boards with different pixel pitches can be replaced according to requirements. Furthermore, the Ultra series is also compatible with both Solid and Solid Plus series lamp boards.



Particularly noteworthy is the color calibration process, which is seamlessly conducted on a single cabinet to ensure precise color accuracy and consistency across the display. This streamlines screen setup and eliminates the requirement for secondary calibration after cabinet replacement, providing a hassle-free experience for users.

Enhanced protection and maintenance



The Solid Plus series applies the HOB technology that adds a glue layer onto the surface of SMD, enhancing the durability and protection of LEDs. It enhances resistance against water, moisture, corrosion, dust, static, and oxidation, while a matte screen alleviates eye strain and increases the contrast ratio. In addition, the Solid Plus series streamlines HOB lamp board repairs with a special machine to address dead LED identification, replacement, and protective coating reapplication.

Widely-embraced with customizable features



The Solid series of the Hikvision's 5th generation LED cabinet adopts SMD technology, offering customizable features like FOB, energy-saving cold screen, and common cathode to meet diverse display needs. For instance, the FOB technology applies a nanoscale hydrophobic film layer to the lamp surface, swiftly draining water droplets to preserve display integrity.

The Hikvision's 5th generation LED cabinet is transforming display solutions across industries. From command centers to conference rooms, theaters to retail stores, they offer vivid color reproduction and immersive experiences. Whether for impactful presentations in corporate settings, engaging learning experiences in schools, or captivating displays in retail environments, they bring breakthroughs in performance and convenience.

Discover the future of display technology with the Hikvision's 5th generation LED cabinet. For further details, visit the homepage of Hikvision LED displays today.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412177/Hikvision_launches_5th_generation_LED_cabinet_breakthroughs_performance_convenience.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hikvision-launches-the-5th-generation-led-cabinet-with-breakthroughs-in-performance-and-convenience-302144776.html