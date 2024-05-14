Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue increased 10%; reduced operating loss by 39%; reduced net loss and diluted loss per share by 57% each

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, commented: "Our first quarter generally showed positive momentum with 10% revenue growth and significant operating and net loss reductions. Despite CleanTech making up over 80% of sales, our gross margin was down from last year as we sold several lower power systems in the quarter. Now that we've ramped our sales and marketing resources, our next priority is to refine our production processes and improve the cost efficiency of our manufacturing operations, which should drive improvements to our cost of goods sold in time."

First Quarter Financial Highlights (FY24 vs FY23)

Revenue increased 9.9% to $0.7 million;

Gross Profit decreased 4.9% to $0.4 million; Gross Margin decreased to 52.0% from 60.1%;

GAAP Operating loss decreased 39.2% to ($0.5) million versus ($0.9) million;

GAAP Net Loss and Loss per Share decreased 56.6% to ($0.5) million and 57.1% to ($0.06) versus ($1.3) million and ($0.14), respectively.

Select Financial Metrics 2024 Versus 2023 (in $M except for EPS) 1Q24 1Q23 Change Revenue $ 0.7 $ 0.7 9.9 % Gross Profit $ 0.4 $ 0.4 -4.9 % Gross Margin 52.0 % 60.1 % Operating Loss $ (0.5 ) $ (0.9 ) 39.2 % Net Loss $ (0.5 ) $ (1.3 ) 56.6 % Diluted Loss per Share (EPS) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.14 ) 57.1 % *numbers may not add due to rounding

First Quarter Business Highlights

Announced Customer Orders

Pima Air & Space Museum acquired a CleanTech LPC-1000-CTHS Laser Cleaning System

Liberty Utilities acquired a Markstar Pro Laser Marking System

Mine System Solutions acquired a CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD and a MarkStar Pro Laser Marking System

Sustainable Solutions Co., Ltd. acquired a CleanTech LPC-500-CTHD Laser Cleaning System

Karavan Trailers, LLC acquired a CleanTech LPC-1500-CTHD Laser Cleaning System

Distribution Agreements

Signed a distribution agreement for laser cleaning and personal protective equipment with the Fastenal Company, one of the country's largest industrial distributors

Established a sales and distribution agreement with Incredible Supply and Logistics (ISL), a leading national marketer and distributor to the U.S. Government and DoD

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the Company's results. Investors can submit questions ahead of time to laser@haydenir.com .

Conference Call Date/Time: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free: 1-877-407-3982

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780

Participants can use guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event. The Call me link will become active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Webcast Location: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1671875&tp_key=7948928750

Replay

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13746685

Replay Start: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET

Replay Expiry: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:

laser@haydenir.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value data)

(unaudited)



Quarter Ended March 31,

2024 2023 Assets



Current Assets:



Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 5,173,125 $ 10,815,691 Accounts Receivable, Net 443,309 102,239 Inventory 2,167,000 1,274,148 Other Assets 114,755 183,062 Total Current Assets 7,898,189 12,375,140 Property, Plant, & Equipment, Net 1,013,638 1,115,025 Intangible Assets, Net 4,195,597 2,882,236 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 477,363 741,464 Total Assets $ 13,584,787 $ 17,113,865

Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 306,302 $ 408,995 BOFA Master CC 7530 62,440 11,593 Deferred Revenue 772,686 - Current Portion of Operating Lease 314,373 344,510 Accrued Expenses 16,567 77,929 Total Current Liabilities 1,472,368 843,027 Long Term Liabilities: Lease liability - less current 162,991 162,991 Total Long Term Liabilities 162,991 162,991 Total Liabilities $ 1,635,359 $ 1,006,018

Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock Par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized. 0 Issued: 0 shares were outstanding as of December 31, 2022, and 2023. - - Common Stock Par Value $0.001: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 9,253,419 and 7,878,419 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022. 92,703 78,783 Additional Paid in Capital 18,110,923 18,140,520 Shares to be issued - 829,500 Retained Earnings (Deficit) (5,683,247 ) (1,917,315 ) Treasury Stock (25,240 ) - Net Income (Loss) (545,709 ) (1,257,605 ) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 11,949,430 $ 15,873,883 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 13,584,789 $ 16,879,901

STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Quarter Ended March 31,



2024 2023 Net Sales $ 742,991 $ 676,192 Cost of Sales 357,123 269,897 Other Income - - Gross Profit $ 385,868 $ 406,295 Operating Expenses: Sales & Marketing 136,610 262,925 General & Administrative 356,265 575,866 Depreciation & Amortization 185,316 83,137 Payroll Expenses 208,455 343,702 Other Expense - - Research and Development Cost 47,691 40,254 Total Operating Expenses 934,338 1,305,882 Operating Income (Loss) $ (548,470 ) $ (899,588 ) Other Income (Expenses): Interest Expense - - Total Other Income (Loss) 2,760 (358,017 ) Income (Loss) Before Tax $ (545,709 ) $ (1,257,605 ) Tax Provision 0 Net Income (Loss) $ (545,709 ) $ (1,257,605 ) Income (Loss) per Share: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, Basic 9,008,910 6,034,952

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



March 31,

2024 2023 Cash Flows From:



OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net Income (Loss) $ (545,709 ) $ (1,257,605 ) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Shares issued on conversion of debt - - Shares to be issued as consideration for services - Shares issued for compensation 33,336 Distribution to affiliate (1,019,687 ) Depreciation & Amortization 185,316 83,137 Net Change, Right-of-Use Asset & Liabilities - Change in Operating Assets & Liabilities: Accounts Receivable 373,055 319,123 Inventory 110,816 (228,129 ) Prepaids & Other Current Assets (75,565 ) (98,942 ) Stock Account Accounts Payable 83,261 218,608 Accrued Expenses (82,531 ) (351,500 ) 21030 ?? Deferred Revenue 71,453 Net Cash From (Used In) Operating Activities $ (866,257 ) $ (1,315,308 )

INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Machinery & Equipment (2,869 ) (1,399 ) Affiliate companies (1 ) Purchase of R&D Equipment (4,095 ) - Demonstration Equipment - - Office & Computer Equipment (3,738 ) (49,402 ) Leasehold Improvements (151,052 ) Purchase of Intangible Assets - Net Cash From (Used In) Investing Activities $ (161,754 ) $ (50,801 )

FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from (Repayment of) Notes - - Proceeds from (Repayment of) PPP Loan Dividends Paid - - Proceeds from Sale of Common Stock Net Cash From (Used In) Financing Activities - - Net Cash Flow for Period $ (1,028,011 ) $ (1,366,109 ) Cash - Beginning of Period 6,201,137 12,181,799 Cash - End of Period $ 5,173,126 $ 10,815,690

