EDITED is partnering with educational institutions to better prepare students for the fast-paced and ever-evolving fashion industry.

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence platform, is excited to announce the launch of its Education Partner Program, which aims to bring EDITED into the hands of students and educators.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240514862594/en/

EDITED's Education Partner Program (Graphic: Business Wire)

Through this program, educational institutions can incorporate EDITED's Retail Intelligence Platform into their curriculums. This data enhances teaching and learning experiences and better prepares students for the fast-paced and ever-evolving fashion industry.

Sheng Lu, Professor and Director of Graduate Studies, Fashion and Apparel Studies, at one of EDITED's partner schools, the University of Delaware, explains:

"As the fashion industry becomes increasingly data-intensive, it is crucial to enhance our fashion students' data analysis and quantitative reasoning skills. Thanks to the partnership with EDITED, we have integrated this powerful business analytics tool into our fashion merchandising classes, completely transforming students' learning experiences. Students enjoy playing with real-world data from EDITED and applying their classroom knowledge to solve practical problems. EDITED also allows students to gain unique insights into fashion companies' evolving business strategies and critical emerging industry trends through hands-on data analysis."

EDITED's CMO, Shellie Vornhagen, comments on the benefit of the partnership, stating:

"At EDITED, we care deeply about the next generation of retailers and are thrilled to work with all of our education partners. By partnering with higher education, students gain access to our industry tool, which enterprise retailers and brands use daily to enhance their decision-making capabilities. With this program, we hope to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in their retail and fashion careers."

If you are an educator looking to join our program, learn more about how to get involved here. If you are a retail professional interested in using EDITED's platform to make better, data-validated decisions about assortment, pricing, inventory, or site merchandising, schedule a meeting with an expert.

About EDITED

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, inventory, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240514862594/en/

Contacts:

Press@edited.com