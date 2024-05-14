Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT) offers the potential for regular dividend and royalty income, as well as realisation proceeds, from its maturing portfolio of natural resources companies. Despite the multiple headwinds recently affecting junior mining projects, its largest holding (Futura Resources) was able to successfully close a financing round in September and advance one of its coking coal mines to production. Moreover, Cemos Group is eyeing the deployment of a second grinding line and clinker plant to significantly increase its earnings. Despite the recent share price rally, BSRT's shares trade at a 33% discount to NAV.

