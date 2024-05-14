ARway Corporation: ARway SDK 3.1 Unveiled - Revolutionizing Large-Scale, Location-Based Augmented Reality Navigation

Third Major Release in 2024 Marks Dramatic Improvements In Indoor Navigation & Mapping

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce the launch of ARway V3.1, a major update to its spatial computing platform providing augmented reality navigation and immersive experiences. The new V3.1 technology updates and features include major improvements to the range and accuracy of AR experiences across large scale venues and increased speed of deployment of AR indoor navigation experiences. The company believes these major improvements will drive additional revenue and additional global deployments ARway.ai currently has over 5000+ total accounts, with 5400+ maps created and 60+ pilots and trials. Demand for ARway is accelerating in from around the world for various use-cases and industries looking to leverage the Company's augmented reality and spatial computing technology.

Watch a video of the new technology and features in V3.1

click here

Key Highlights of ARway V3.1:

Increased Range of AR Tracking & Navigation: ARway V3.1 introduces new navigation styles, built to support diverse environments, enhancing the user experience in both expansive and confined spaces to serve ARway's customer base in shopping malls, airports, universities, hospitals, and corporate campuses. This new feature supports navigation range up to 600 meters after a single marker scan, ensuring precise guidance over long distances. V3.1 also includes improved route guidance, automatically redirecting users back to correct routes if they stray, thus maintaining engagement and ensuring a smooth navigation experience.

Mini Map Navigation: The new Mini Map feature offers a real-time preview of the navigation route, displayed below the AR navigator for improved Visitor orientation. This ensures continuous guidance, even when the AR path is obstructed, enhancing the overall navigational efficiency. Updated visitor onboarding processes and dynamic UI adjustments for the 2D map improve the experience of first time end-users of Augmented Reality.

Network Failure Back-up Flow: ARway Creators can now resume the map setup process seamlessly after network interruptions, thanks to new APIs that maintain progress during unstable connections, ensuring reliability and continuity.

Web Studio 3D Map UX Upgrades: ARway V3.1 also brings significant upgrades to the Web Studio, including a Color-Changing Path Guide for precise path alignment and new controls for easier map editing. The addition of the 3D Map Navigator allows users to view and edit specific map sections with ease across large venues over 1,000,000 square feet.

The impact of ARway V3.1 extends beyond the platform itself, offering unprecedented opportunities for scaling location-based AR deployments at scale. These new features unlock new possibilities for creating more compelling, customized AR experiences, fostering new business opportunities, and driving growth in the global Indoor Positioning and Navigation market.

Sign up for Investor News - HERE



To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai



Recent News

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Launches Apple Vision Pro Compatibility and Early Access for ARwayKit SDK

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform to Present at Small-Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 7th

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Signs New Deal with Saudi Arabian Agency for AR Navigation

ARway.ai Announces Localiza Rent a Car Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation

ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Continues to See Increased Demand Ahead of Apple Vision Pro Release, Signs New Deal with F3 Geomatic

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ARway Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com