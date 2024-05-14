Titan Mining Corporation: Titan Reports First Quarter 2024 Results; National Safety Recognition Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI) ("Titan" or the "Company") announces the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. (All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated)



Don Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan, commented, "We are pleased to announce that the Empire State Mine has been recognized by MSHA for its outstanding safety performance in 2023 with two 'Certificates of Achievement in Safety'. In addition to the outstanding safety performance ESM continues to meet or exceed production goals remaining on track to produce an estimated 56-60 million pounds of payable zinc during 2024. The management and workforce at ESM have established a firm foundation for both production and safety as we contemplate the Turnpike expansion project and development of the Kilbourne graphite project."

Q1 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

Produced 14.7 million pounds of payable zinc

Advanced the exploration of the Kilbourne graphite trend, an extensively drill tested graphite-bearing trend located on permitted lands Drilling totaled 6,870 ft in 19 holes Highlights include 174 ft at 3.75 graphitic carbon An initial bulk sample was identified and collected in January 2024





TABLE 1 Financial and Operating Highlights

Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Operating

Payable Zinc Produced mlbs 14.7 13.9 18.3 15.0 13.8 Payable Zinc Sold mlbs 14.4 13.9 18.3 15.0 14.8 Average Realized Zinc Price $/lb 1.11 1.13 1.10 1.15 1.42 Financial

Revenue $m 11.73 10.91 15.50 8.95 16.74 Net Income (loss) before tax $m (2.63) (6.96) 0.50 (4.84) 1.10 Earnings (loss) per share - basic $/sh (0.02) (0.05) 0.00 (0.03) 0.01 Cash Flow from Operating Activities before changes in non-cash working capital $m 0.26 (1.36) 4.21 (0.11) 3.35 Financial Position

31-Mar 24 31-Dec-23 30-Sep-23 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 Cash and Cash Equivalents $m 4.18 5.03 4.32 2.90 7.41 Net Debt 1 $m 32.44 30.75 32.93 33.43 23.34



1 Net Debt is a non-GAAP measure. This term is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See Non-GAAP Performance Measures below for additional information.

OPERATIONS REVIEW

Mining efforts in the first quarter of 2024 focused on the Mahler, New Fold, and Mud Pond zones. Mining activities remain suspended in the N2D zone in response to lower zinc prices. Deepening of the lower Mahler ramp system provided access to high-grade ore in the Lower Mahler mining zone which supported above budget grades and metal production. It is expected that ore from this zone will continue to support head grade at planned levels in the coming year. Redesign of access and mining methods has allowed continued mining in the New Fold Zone. Mining is expected to continue in the same zones in the second quarter of 2024.

Work on projects, including the Turnpike project, has been limited since Q2 of 2023 to preserve cash in response to lower zinc prices. Rod mill liners were received and will be installed in the second quarter of 2024.

EXPLORATION UPDATE

Kilbourne Graphite Project:

The Company began Phase 1 of Kilbourne exploration in the fourth quarter of 2023 with surface trenching and surface diamond drilling. In the first quarter of 2024 a total of 19 surface drill holes totalling 6,870 ft (2,093 m) were completed. All drill holes intercepted the Kilbourne Host unit, with graphite confirmed through assay in the first 15 holes of the program (please refer to the Company's press release dated April 9, 2024 titled "Titan Mining Provides Initial Drill Results On The Kilbourne Graphite Project, Results Include 173.5 Ft At 3.75% Graphitic Carbon"). The Company is currently awaiting the results on the remaining four holes. Results from both trenching and drilling have returned an average graphitic carbon grade of 3.2%. Based on the positive results, Phase II drilling at Kilbourne will commence in the second quarter of 2024.

In February of 2024, bulk, representative samples from the upper and lower graphitic host units were delivered to Forte Analytical in Wheat Ridge, Colorado for metallurgical analysis and floatation testing. Results from this program are expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Underground:

Drill programs in the first quarter of 2024 targeted the Lower Mahler, New Fold, and Fowler zones. Underground drilling completed nine drillholes totalling 2,609 ft (795 m). All underground drilling was completed with Company-owned underground drills by Company employees.

Surface:

No surface drilling was undertaken on district zinc targets in the first quarter of 2024. Plans are underway to continue the surface exploration program in H2 2024.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release and the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the scientific and technical information has been reviewed, verified and approved by Donald R. Taylor, MSc., PG, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Taylor has more than 25 years of mineral exploration and mining experience and is a Registered Professional Geologist through the SME (registered member #4029597). The data was verified using data validation and quality assurance procedures under high industry standards.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

This document includes non-GAAP performance measures, discussed below, that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The performance measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. The Company believes that these performance measures are commonly used by certain investors, in conjunction with conventional GAAP measures, to enhance their understanding of the Company's performance. The Company uses these performance measures extensively in internal decision-making processes, including to assess how well the Empire State Mine is performing and to assist in the assessment of the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the mine site management team. The tables below provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures as contained within the Company's issued financial statements.

Net Debt

Net debt is calculated as the sum of the current and non-current portions of long-term debt, net of the cash and cash equivalent balance as at the balance sheet date. A reconciliation of net debt is provided below.

Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Year ended

December 31, 2023 Current portion of debt $ 36,619 $ 35,779 Non-current portion of debt - - Total debt $ 36,619 $ 35,779 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (4,176 ) (5,031 ) Net debt $ 32,443 $ 30,748



