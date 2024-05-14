OTC Markets Group Welcomes ClearVue Technologies Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced ClearVue Technologies Ltd. (ASX: CPV; OTCQX: CVUEF), a smart building materials company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ClearVue Technologies Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



ClearVue Technologies Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CVUEF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Commenting on the upgrade to the OTCQX market, Martin Deil, Global CEO of ClearVue, said:

"Our upgrade to the OTCQX® Best Market follows ClearVue's recent announcement of the appointment of Charles (Chuck) Mowrey as ClearVue President and CEO (North America) and perfectly aligns with the Company's strategic targeting of the U.S. market for customers of ClearVue's world-leading products and technologies as well as for U.S.-based investors committed to a low-carbon future.

"The North American market is crucial to our growth strategy - particularly in light of recent U.S. policy initiatives that provide significant incentives for the construction sector to decarbonize and promote the broader goal of achieving net-zero emissions. ClearVue plans on becoming a long-term player in the U.S. market and a key element of that is engaging with the U.S. investment community - OTCQX provides us the perfect platform to do that,

"We are looking forward to introducing ClearVue's full product suite to the U.S. construction market at the American Institute of Architect's AIA24 Conference on Design and Architecture in Washington, D.C. on 5 - 8 June this year."

About ClearVue Technologies Ltd.

ClearVue Technologies Limited operates in the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) sector - glass windows and building surfaces to produce renewable energy. ClearVue PV is a transparent building material capable of paying back it's embodied carbon multiple times during its operational and installed lifetime. ClearVue's technology and product can achieve sustainability goals in new building projects and refurbishments - including assisting with achieving "Net Zero" goals in buildings - a key driver in modern building design and architecture. The ClearVue product can achieve significant energy cost savings, prevent unwanted solar radiation (UV and Infrared) from entering a building, and then convert unwanted radiation into electricity. The company was listed onto the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in 2018 and is based in West Perth, Western Australia. For more information see: www.clearvuepv.com

ClearVue:

Lisa Dreher

Brand & Communications U.S.

Lisa.dreher@clearvuepv.com

+1 425 442 1301



Investors:

Adrian Mulcahy

adrian.mulcahy@automicgroup.com.au

+61 (0) 438 630 422 Media:

Tristan Everett

tristan.everett@automicgroup.com.au

+61 (0) 403 789 096

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com