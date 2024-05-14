KP Tissue Inc.: KP Tissue Releases First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q1 2024 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 12.8% interest in Kruger Products.



Kruger Products Q1 2024 Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue was $479.4 million in Q1 2024 compared to $451.0 million in Q1 2023, an increase of $28.4 million or 6.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $67.1 million in Q1 2024, compared to $50.0 million in Q1 2023, an increase of 34.3%.



was $67.1 million in Q1 2024, compared to $50.0 million in Q1 2023, an increase of 34.3%. Net income was $9.0 million in Q1 2024 compared to a loss of $49.3 million in Q1 2023, an improvement of $58.3 million.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on July 15, 2024.

Facial tissue line in the Sherbrooke Expansion Project started up successfully in February 2024.

Announced a 25% increase in facial production at the Gatineau plant on March 5, 2024 with a $14.5 million investment.

"We delivered strong financial results in the first quarter of 2024, highlighted by increased sales volume and Adjusted EBITDA of $67.1 million," stated KP Tissue's Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco. "In our Consumer segment, we continued to build on our leadership position in facial tissue following the grocery exit of Kleenex in Canada through incremental marketing, added manufacturing capacity and product innovation. We also invested in brand support to drive awareness and share gains in our bathroom tissue and paper towel categories. Our Away-From-Home business maintained its recovery curve in the first quarter with robust growth in profitability, both year-over-year and sequentially, combined with solid sales growth."

"Looking ahead to the remainder of 2024, we will continue to take a multi-faceted approach to drive profitable growth. Given anticipated headwinds in commodity markets, we are preparing an action plan to mitigate escalating pulp prices," Mr. Bianco concluded.

Outlook for Q2 2024

For the second quarter of 2024, we expect Adjusted EBITDA1 to be in the range of Q1 2024.

Kruger Products Q1 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $479.4 million in Q1 2024 compared to $451.0 million in Q1 2023, an increase of $28.4 million or 6.3%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume and favourable sales mix in the Consumer segment, partially offset by lower selling prices in the Consumer segment.

Cost of sales was $394.0 million in Q1 2024 compared to $389.0 million in Q1 2023, an increase of $5.0 million or 1.3%. The increase in cost of sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and higher manufacturing overhead costs resulting primarily from start-up costs related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project and additional spending on maintenance in the quarter, partially offset by lower pulp prices and realized benefits related to the shutdown of certain LDC assets in our Memphis operations. Freight costs were lower compared to Q1 2023 as inflation moderated throughout 2023, while warehousing costs increased as a result of handling costs related to higher sales volume and additional logistics network costs due to contract renewals. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 82.2% in Q1 2024 compared to 86.3% in Q1 2023.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $44.1 million in Q1 2024 compared to $36.3 million in Q1 2023, an increase of $7.8 million or 21.7%. The increase was primarily due to additional investment in advertising and promotion, higher selling expense to support additional sales volume, higher IT spend and consulting costs to support operational initiatives and higher management fees, partially offset by lower personnel costs and foreign exchange gains in Q1 2024 compared to losses in the year ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 9.2% in Q1 2024 compared to 8.0% in Q1 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $67.1 million in Q1 2024 compared to $50.0 million in Q1 2023, an increase of $17.1 million or 34.3%. The significant increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes, favourable sales mix and lower pulp prices, partially offset by lower selling prices, higher manufacturing overhead spending and higher warehousing and SG&A expenses.

Net income was $9.0 million in Q1 2024 compared to a loss of $49.3 million in Q1 2023, an improvement of $58.3 million. The improvement was primarily due to lower income tax expense due to a deferred tax expense in Q1 2023 resulting from the Reorganization on January 1, 2023, higher Adjusted EBITDA1 and lower restructuring costs, partially offset by a foreign exchange loss and a loss from non-controlling interest.

Kruger Products Q1 2024 Financing Activity and Liquidity

On March 22, 2024, Kruger Products entered into the 9th Amended and Restated Credit Agreement to increase the facility from $200 million to $325 million.

Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $409.0 million as of March 31, 2024. In addition, $20.7 million of cash was held for the Sherbrooke Expansion Project.

Kruger Inc. reduced its participation in the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) from 100% to 50% effective April 15, 2024.

KPT Q1 2024 Financial Results

KPT had net income of $1.1 million in Q1 2024. Included in net income was $1.1 million representing KPT's share of Kruger Products' net income, a dilution gain of $0.3 million and depreciation expense of $0.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and Kruger Products for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus .c a or our website at www.kptissueinc.com .

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.8% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com .

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which Kruger Products believes provide useful information to management of Kruger Products and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of Kruger Products. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated by Kruger Products as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) loss on sale of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities and (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about KPT's and Kruger Products' current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or Kruger Products, including the moderation of inflationary pressure on input costs and continued inflationary pressure on SG&A as labour, marketing and IT costs continue to rise. Although KPT and Kruger Products believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q2 2024 is forward-looking information and is based on the assumptions and subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management's expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding Kruger Products' future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause Kruger Products' actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT's economic interest in Kruger Products), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors - Risks Related to Kruger Products' Business" section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 7, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca : Kruger Inc.'s influence over Kruger Products; Kruger Products' reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the ownership of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the operation of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; Kruger Products' inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of Kruger Products or Kruger Products' brands; Kruger Products' sales being less than anticipated; Kruger Products' failure to implement its business and operating strategies; Kruger Products' obligation to make regular capital expenditures; Kruger Products entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; Kruger Products' dependence on key personnel; Kruger Products' inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; Kruger Products' loss of key suppliers; Kruger Products' failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; Kruger Products' reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting Kruger Products; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting Kruger Products' cash flow; Kruger Products' pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if Kruger Products Management's underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting Kruger Products' cost structure and Kruger Products' ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; Kruger Products' inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; and trade.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

Kruger Products Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 117,120 135,728 Restricted cash 13,863 12,451 Trade and other receivables 156,356 130,157 Receivables from related parties 596 842 Inventories 271,830 254,372 Income tax recoverable 4,102 4,578 Prepaid expenses 22,289 4,726 586,156 542,854 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,454,590 1,421,650 Right-of-use assets 98,354 84,866 Other long-term assets 423 3,808 Pensions 89,617 69,839 Goodwill 152,021 152,021 Intangible assets 25,834 26,852 Deferred income taxes 13,250 23,740 Total assets 2,420,245 2,325,630 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 367,405 400,385 Payables to related parties 12,142 10,973 Income tax payable 181 - Dividends payable 13,914 13,675 Current portion of long-term debt 41,109 35,229 Current portion of lease liabilities 30,956 27,154 Current portion of long-term payable to related party 5,800 5,800 Current portion of provisions 3,619 3,952 475,126 497,168 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 1,104,962 1,034,016 Long-term lease liabilities 82,498 71,865 Long-term payable to related party 36,151 35,580 Long-term provisions 6,786 5,740 Pensions 18,394 18,935 Post-retirement benefits 47,117 48,699 Total liabilities 1,771,034 1,712,003 Equity Share capital 290,187 278,252 Contributed surplus 395,382 395,382 Deficit (151,748 ) (164,029 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 86,483 81,011 Equity attributable to Kruger Products 620,304 590,616 Non-controlling interest 28,907 23,011 Total equity 649,211 613,627 Total equity and liabilities 2,420,245 2,325,630

Kruger Products Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

March 31, 2024 3-month

period ended

March 31, 2023 $ $ Revenue 479,432 450,992 Expenses Cost of sales 394,003 389,024 Selling, general and administrative expenses 44,142 36,264 Restructuring costs, net 216 1,139 Operating income 41,071 24,565 Interest expense and other finance costs 16,280 16,524 Other expense (income) 8,473 (416 ) Income before income taxes 16,318 8,457 Current tax expense 769 209 Deferred tax expense 5,471 58,364 Income tax expense 6,240 58,573 Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 10,078 (50,116 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 1,122 (855 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Kruger Products 8,956 (49,261 )

Kruger Products Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

March 31, 2024 3-month

period ended

March 31, 2023 $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 10,078 (50,116 ) Items not affecting cash Depreciation 24,451 23,189 Amortization 1,065 1,065 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment 271 (5 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of leased assets 632 (488 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 9,355 (416 ) Interest expense and other finance costs 16,280 16,524 Pension and post-retirement benefits 2,576 1,888 Provisions 1,073 1,431 Income tax expense 6,240 58,573 Loss on sale of non-financial assets 12 3 Total items not affecting cash 61,955 101,764 Net change in non-cash working capital (86,070 ) (51,449 ) Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (1,153 ) (2,518 ) Provisions paid (470 ) (689 ) Income tax payments, net (340 ) 163 Net cash used in operating activities (16,000 ) (2,845 ) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,041 ) (4,011 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project (45,873 ) (31,662 ) Interest paid on credit facilities related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project (116 ) (97 ) Government assistance received - 1,250 Purchases of software (47 ) (71 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment (4 ) 5 Net cash used in investing activities (50,081 ) (34,586 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 74,864 35,501 Repayment of long-term debt (7,147 ) (8,695 ) Payment of deferred financing fees (864 ) (246 ) Payment of lease liabilities (8,650 ) (6,750 ) Change in Restricted cash (1,412 ) (1,225 ) Interest paid on long-term debt (8,863 ) (13,719 ) Dividends paid, net (1,753 ) (1,743 ) Net cash from financing activities 46,175 3,123 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency 1,298 (37 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period (18,608 ) (34,345 ) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 135,728 71,261 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 117,120 36,916

Kruger Products Inc. Unaudited Segment and Geographic Results (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

March 31, 2024 3-month

period ended

March 31, 2023 $ $ Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 404,289 376,520 AFH 75,143 74,472 Revenue from external customers 479,432 450,992 Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 62,662 51,334 AFH 7,770 884 Corporate and other costs (3,345 ) (2,262 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA 67,087 49,956 Reconciliation to net income (loss): Depreciation and amortization 25,516 24,254 Interest expense and other finance costs 16,280 16,524 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment 271 (5 ) Loss on sale of non-financial assets 12 3 Change in amortized cost of Partnership unit liability (881 ) - Restructuring costs, net 216 1,139 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 9,355 (416 ) Income before income taxes 16,318 8,457 Income tax expense 6,240 58,573 Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 10,078 (50,116 ) Geographic Revenue Canada 266,172 260,780 US 213,260 190,212 Total revenue 479,432 450,992

KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ $ Assets Current assets Dividends receivable 1,794 1,793 Income taxes recoverable 567 652 2,361 2,445 Non-current assets Investment in associate 70,659 68,162 Total assets 73,020 70,607 Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,794 1,793 Payable to investee 511 457 Total liabilities 2,305 2,250 Equity Common shares 22,601 22,560 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 Deficit (113,464 ) (115,027 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,759 16,005 Total equity 70,715 68,357 Total liabilities and equity 73,020 70,607

KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 3-month

period ended

March 31, 2024 3-month

period ended

March 31, 2023 $ $ Share of income (loss) 1,155 (6,755 ) Depreciation of fair value increments (286 ) (304 ) Equity income (loss) 869 (7,059 ) Dilution gain 262 273 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,131 (6,786 ) Deferred tax expense - 3,892 Net income (loss) 1,131 (10,678 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.11 (1.07 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,967,576 9,949,878