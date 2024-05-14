SOBR Safe, Inc.: With Two New Behavioral Health Customers, SOBRsafe has Now Secured 20 New Accounts in 2024

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), provider of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has signed hardware/software agreements with Lighthouse Recovery Resources ("Lighthouse") and Mountain House Recovery ("Mountain House"). SOBRsafe has now secured 20 new accounts in 2024, compared to three accounts booked in all of 2023.

Lighthouse Recovery Resources

Based in Carbondale, Colorado, Lighthouse provides individuals and families with the resources and support they need to achieve lasting recovery. Lighthouse's services include interventions, sober companions and care management. Lighthouse has purchased an initial 10 SOBRsure wristbands to monitor high risk patients 24/7 and actively intercept alcohol use. Lighthouse believes SOBRsure empowers accelerated intervention versus breathalyzers and other traditional testing methods.

Mountain House Recovery

Based in Flagstaff, Arizona, Mountain House provides a post-treatment launching pad where young men in early recovery can forge lasting friendships and embark on a transformative journey in sobriety. Mountain House offers a comprehensive approach to healing, blending evidence-based therapies, holistic practices, and singular outdoor excursions. Mountain House is integrating SOBRcheck point-of-care screening in its residential facility to replace breathalyzers, providing all residents a more humane and less stigmatizing testing solution. Mountain House also views SOBRcheck as a cost reduction measure - the technology enables 24/7 unmanned alcohol screening at check-in/check-out, eliminating an administrative expense.

About SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way.

Enter SOBRsafe. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration.

The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (SOBRcheck) and continuous monitoring (SOBRsure). At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

