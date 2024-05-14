WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's 2024 NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Customer Experience (CX) Services Transformation. WNS was named a 'Leader' in 4 different categories including CX Improvement Capability, Cost Optimization Capability, Revenue Generation Capability, and 'Overall'.

NelsonHall evaluated providers based on their ability to both deliver immediate benefits and meet the future requirements of clients. WNS was cited for its ability to support core client verticals with strong industry and domain-specific applications suite (EXPIRIUS) across automation, analytics, and AI. The company's ranking was bolstered by its advanced development roadmap for Gen AI implementations with live examples in agent augmentation, learning and development, and performance management. NelsonHall also noted WNS' full range of data, analytics, and insight services covering the front and middle office which has significantly elevated decision-making for its global clients, and its active investments in revenue-generation digital assets which enable clients to unlock new revenue streams.

"At WNS, we are committed to helping our clients deliver superior customer experience by co-creating innovative, technology-led solutions. By combining domain expertise, advanced analytics, and the latest technology advancements, we are able to help clients create market differentiation and drive improved business outcomes. NelsonHall's recognition of our investments and unique capabilities is a testament to our CX strategy and strong execution," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

Ivan Kotzev, Lead CX Services Analyst, NelsonHall, said: "In the emerging fusion between GenAI-led virtual assistants and augmented human support, the WNS EXPIRIUS approach to CX transformation addresses key questions: how to bring solutions to sub-processes to be effective, how to incentivize organizations using gainshare commercial models, and how to optimize the customer adoption curve by providing continuous insights."

WNS EXPIRIUS is a unique CX solution integrating human-assisted design and domain expertise with AI-driven conversational insights and CX consulting-led strategies to create a holistic digital customer experience.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations' transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. For vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2024, WNS had 60,125 professionals across 65 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240513371013/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

David Mackey

EVP Finance Head of Investor Relations

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+1 (646) 908-2615

david.mackey@wns.com

Media

Archana Raghuram

EVP Global Head Marketing Communications

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com