Successful outsourcing model extended after four-year partnership

Collaboration expanded to mobile services amid inbound roaming growth

iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, and Altice Dominicana, one of the leading mobile networks in the Dominican Republic, announced today that they have renewed their successful outsourcing agreement for voice services.

Since its sale by Altice in 2018, iBASIS and its global team have been dedicated to bringing Altice Dominicana best-in-class services, leveraging the group consolidation and economy of scale strategy of its owner, Tofane Global. iBASIS has helped to drive the Dominican operator's performance, monetization, and profitability through its differentiated model, international expertise, and exclusive Inbound Gateway. Key focus areas, including cost improvement and fraud prevention, have also played a pivotal role in supporting Altice Dominicana's sustained traffic growth.

"iBASIS demonstrated their commitment to deliver value across many facets of our international business. Their offerings and expertise, specifically in addressing international requirements, enable us to make significant service quality enhancements and cost improvements," said Jennifer Espinal, International Business Manager at Altice Dominicana. "The strategic relationship, including the exclusive Inbound Gateway, is essential for maintaining our growth trajectory and securing our leading position in the region. We are also fortifying this collaboration and expanding into mobile services in order to capitalize on the growth of inbound roaming traffic."

The Dominican Republic has experienced remarkable growth in tourism, witnessing a 14% increase in international visitors in 2023 compared to 2019, surpassing 10 million travelers for the first time.* Ensuring excellent roaming performance and experience is crucial in such an appealing destination for foreign visitors.

"With Altice Dominicana, we share the same goal of providing state-of-the-art connectivity and supporting innovations to unleash the potential of international communications," said Edwin van Ierland, CEO of Voice Mobile Data at iBASIS. "Thanks to our global platforms, capabilities, and highly motivated teams, iBASIS is a high-growth partner and is helping Altice Dominicana to continue to perform at the highest level."

"The renewal with Altice Dominicana marks another significant milestone, highlighting the appeal of iBASIS's outsourcing proposition," remarked Alexandre Pébereau, Group CEO and Founder of Tofane Global. "By overseeing the entire spectrum of international voice and mobile communications for them, our customers can concentrate on their retail business, foster growth, and sustain their dominant market position."

ABOUT iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist and Tier One IPX vendor with 800+ LTE destinations. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 28 locations worldwide. iBASIS optimizes global connectivity, quality, and security so customers achieve high return on voice, SMS A2P messaging, mobile data, 5G roaming, and IoT. iBASIS provides the end-to-end Global Access for Things connectivity solution, delivering single source cellular IoT access (LTE, LTE-M and NB-IoT) worldwide provisioned through GSMA-standard eSIM/eUICC technology. For more information, please visit iBASIS.com.

ABOUT Altice Dominicana

Altice Dominicana is one of the main telecommunications companies in the Dominican Republic, with a decade-long history of offering connectivity and entertainment services.

Its robust mobile network has 98% coverage nationwide; With an extensive fiber optic network infrastructure, it provides Internet with the highest speed available on the market, up to 1,000 MB, cable television and high definition voice services to more than 4 million homes and businesses throughout the country.

Through its human team, agile, with challenging and daring thinking, it promotes innovation in everything it does and demonstrates its commitment to each of the Dominicans in providing them with access to technology to boost their growth opportunities.

