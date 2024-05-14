QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, has opened registration for its new EMEA customer conference, QAD Transform Europe, a complimentary two-day event happening September 24-25 in Brussels, Belgium.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240514645828/en/

Customers, sponsors and other members of the QAD community will join manufacturing and supply chain leaders from across Europe for two days of networking, education and technology innovation. Attendees will hear from industry experts and peers about the state of manufacturing and supply chains, what the future may bring and how to stay adaptive.

"QAD Transform Europe is our fresh take on regional events designed for and tailored to the customer," said QAD Chief Product and Marketing Officer Carter Lloyds. "We recognize that manufacturing and supply chain leaders continue to face uncertainty and change in their business. The only way to survive and thrive is to transform. We look forward to sharing our roadmap for transformation at the event."

The agenda for QAD Transform Europe will address the fundamental reasons businesses need to transform to survive, and help map the journey to get there. QAD leaders will outline the company's plans for how to navigate today and tomorrow and QAD customers will share their success stories.

Agenda Highlights:

Introducing the Industrial Transformation Platform QAD's roadmap to help companies transform into an Adaptive Enterprise by QAD CEO Anton Chilton

QAD's roadmap to help companies transform into an Adaptive Enterprise by QAD CEO Anton Chilton Panel discussion with industry leaders on the transformation imperative

with industry leaders on the transformation imperative Effective change management across your organization

across your organization Uncovering root causes not symptoms of supply chain disruption

Keynote address on QAD's technology strategy and the benefits of the Cloud with QAD CTO Tony Winter

with QAD CTO Tony Winter Keynote address on Artificial Intelligence with Jeroen Baert, Computer Scientist, Comedian, Geek

Leveraging pragmatic AI in supply chains

Aligning ESG and sustainability with commercial objectives

with commercial objectives QAD new flagship ERP release - ERP O³

Product updates on QAD Redzone Connected Workforce, QAD GTTE, QAD SRM, QAD DSCP and QAD Process Intelligence

The new QAD roadmap for the food and beverage industry

Breakout sessions and QAD Sponsor Expo

On Day 1, QAD executives and guest speakers will share an update on QAD today and the Industrial Transformation Platform, a panel discussion with industry experts on the need for transformation, the QAD roadmap and customer success stories. A networking reception and dinner with fellow manufacturing and supply chain leaders will follow.

On Day 2, guest keynotes will present on Effective Change Management, followed by a presentation on the state of Artificial Intelligence. More great breakout sessions and a networking lunch with QAD will follow as well as a Sponsor Expo to see QAD solutions in action.

The full agenda can be accessed here. For the latest updates on QAD Transform Europe, follow us on social media and engage using QADTransform.

Event Details

What: QAD Transform Europe Customer Conference

When: September 24-25, 2024

Where: Cardo Brussels Hotel Brussels, Belgium

Registration: To register to attend QAD Transform Europe, click here.

Not able to attend QAD Transform Europe? Save the date for QAD Transform Americas, happening November 4-6 in Chicago, Illinois!

About QAD Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), enterprise quality management system (EQMS), connected workforce and process intelligence. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240514645828/en/

Contacts:

QAD Inc.

Caleb Finch

Public Relations

805-566-6100

publicrelations@qad.com

Beth Hespe

Analyst Relations

609-709-3769

industryanalyst@qad.com