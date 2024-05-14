International Star, Inc.: International Star's Budding Equity Co-Produced, "AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead" to Have Its World Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival on June 8

New strain introduced in the movie, The G.O.A.T. is currently available in 5 states and expanding.

New film and new strain demonstrate company's expansion into content and IP development.

International Star, Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) (the "Company" or "ILST") is pleased to announce through its wholly owned subsidiary Budding Equity the world premiere of, "AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead" at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival on June 8. This is the first movie the company has co-financed and produced which demonstrates our expansion into content and IP development. The movie is expected to be theatrically released in August and digitally shortly after. Future projects with our partners, B Studios, should be announced before the end of the year.

"Full of energy and sharp, biting personality, AMFAD injects a heavy dose of blood red, cannabis-flavored bubblegum into slasher horror. Directed by Saw franchise veteran Marcus Dunstan, this playful whodunit utilizes the classic franchise's kinetic energy and brutality while mixing in giallo-minded visual flourishes and a wicked sense of humor. Led by a vibrant and young cast, including Jade Pettyjohn and Jojo Siwa, it's a killer cinematic party." --Matt Barone

Budding Equity's Dan Rubin is an Executive producer of AMFAD and the company retains a 10% equity stake in the film. The movie also introduces a new strain, the G.O.A.T., in our royalty agreements with our partners Caviar Gold. The G.O.A.T. is currently available in California, Arizona, Michigan, Oklahoma, and New Mexico with more states to come. You can find exactly where on Weedmaps or with link below.

https://weedmaps.com/brands/caviar-gold/products/caviar-gold-the-g-o-a-t-super-infused-cavi-cone

"I am extremely proud to see this project through. It has been an honor to work with Marcus, John and the rest of the crew, and I look forward to the success of the film and the audience enjoying the G.O.A.T. while they watch" said Dan Rubin, the founder, and CEO of Budding Equity. "This is an important milestone for the company. It demonstrates our unique approach to building high end quality and recognizable products and brands for consumers in the cannabis market. I am excited to see more of these deals happen in the future." Newly appointed CEO of International Star Todd Masse added, "We like deals like this, it shows our differentiation in the market."

More about the "AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead" and the Tribeca Film Festival

Sat Jun 8, 2024, 9:15PM

AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead

Village East by Angelika - Theater 6

181 2nd Ave, NY 10003

There are two other public screenings on the following Monday and Tuesday evening at the AMC theater, but the main event is the Saturday premiere.

https://tribecafilm.com/films/amfad-all-my-friends-are-dead-2024

AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead, (United States) - World Premiere. Slasher cinema gets a candy-coated and raucous new spin as a group of young friends staying at an Airbnb are picked off one by one by a killer whose elaborate murder set pieces are inspired by the seven deadly sins. Directed by Marcus Dunstan. Written by Josh Sims, Jessica Sarah Flaum. Produced by John Baldecci, Sarah Donnelly, Kirk Shaw. With Jade Pettyjohn, Jojo Siwa, Jennifer Ens, Ali Fumiko Whitney. Dominic Ianno (Soul Surfer), Jason Resnick (Kidnap), and Kevin Greutert (SAW franchise) are executive producing, along with Clay Epstein of Film Mode Entertainment, Suraj Gohill, and Dan Rubin, CEO of Budding Equity.

JoJo Siwa is repped by SIWA, Jade Pettyjohn is repped by Innovative Artists, Jill Fritzo PR, and Karen Renna & Associates, and Sloan, Offer, Weber And Dern. Marcus Dunstan is repped by Verve Talent and Literary Agency, and Film Mode Entertainment is repped by Lon Haber & Co.

About International Star Inc:

International Star Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Budding Equity Inc. ("BEi") and its 20% ownership stake in B Studios LLC. BEi owns and licenses intellectual property through contracts with movie studios and celebrities and structures licensing deals with third parties for cannabis-related products. The company also maintains joint ventures with affiliates of Ice Cube and Kevin Smith to license and brand cannabis and cannabis-related products. B Studios focuses on producing cannabis-themed films and capitalizing on product placement and licensing. A core focus of ILST remains acquiring and developing innovative businesses with high growth potential in the cannabis space and beyond. For more information, you can visit our website at www.ilstinc.com .

For media inquiries, please contact/mail to: Investors@ilstinc.com

Contact Information:

International Star, Inc.

8 The Green

Suite 16020

Dover, DE 19901

Website: www.ilstinc.com

