Aptevo Therapeutics Presenting at The Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit, Boston, MA

Lecture to focus on engineering strategies applied to design safe and efficacious bispecific drug candidates, utilizing our proprietary platform technologies

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immune-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technologies, today announced a presentation at The Essential Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS) conference in Boston MA. The session, being offered today, Tuesday May 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern time and entitled "Development of Target Activated ADAPTIRs for Tumor Immunotherapy," will be led by Dr. Peter Pavlik, PhD, Senior Director of Protein Engineering at Aptevo and will focus on the strategic deployment of early functional screening of a diverse group of binding domains against a given target, combined with screening in multiple possible final formats to elicit varied functional activity, exemplified by preclinical and clinical data supporting predictive outcomes.

"As a Company, Aptevo is focused on innovations in bispecific cancer therapeutics. We are excited to present at PEGS and share key learnings and expertise with a like-minded community," said Peter Pavlik, PhD, Senior Director, Protein Engineering at Aptevo. He continued, "As we have developed our portfolio of two clinical (APVO436 and ALG.APV-527) and three preclinical candidates (APVO603, APVO711 and APVO442), we have purposefully deployed engineering strategies intended to produce safe and efficacious drug candidates and our outcomes in both the clinic and the lab to date suggest that this approach is successful."

Aptevo continues to add to a growing body of clinical evidence that supports the preclinical predications of safety, conditional activation, and clinical activity of its portfolio of assets. Recent news from the Company's two clinical programs includes:

A heavily pretreated breast cancer patient, enrolled in the ALG.APV-527 Phase 1 open-label, multi-center, multi-cohort trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumor types, entered the trial and improved from progressive disease to long-lasting stable disease (SD) while on therapy. The patient has remained on study for more than eleven months and been successfully transitioned to a higher dose level, with no new adverse events since the transition, which may allow for increased clinical benefit. The trial is more than 50% enrolled and we are dosing cohort 5

The Company is on track to initiate part 1 of its upcoming dose optimization trial in 2Q 2024. The study will further evaluate APVO436 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Aptevo has partnered with premier CRO, Prometrika, for the upcoming study. The first part is a dose optimization trial evaluating standard of care venetoclax + azacitidine along with APVO436 as a frontline treatment for AML patients. It is planned as an open-label, multi-center, multi-cohort study. The trial will evaluate safety/tolerability and efficacy of the triplet combination at multiple dose levels

About Dr. Pavlik

Peter Pavlik is Senior Director of Protein Engineering at Aptevo Therapeutics. He has been working on bispecific antibody development at Aptevo for the last 8 years, focusing on discovery of new binding domains, their engineering into bispecific molecules, optimization of developability, and engineering of manufacturing cell lines. Before joining Aptevo, Peter worked for 8 years at MedImmune/AstraZeneca on antibody discovery and protein engineering and for 10 years at Los Alamos National Labs developing antibody discovery technologies at a genome scale. Peter obtained M.Sc. in Biochemistry from Comenius University in Slovakia and Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Vienna in Austria.

About Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapies for the treatment of cancer. Aptevo is seeking to improve treatment outcomes for cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, Aptevo's expectations about the activity, efficacy, safety, tolerability and durability of its therapeutic candidates and potential use of any such candidates, including in combination with other drugs, as therapeutics for treatment of disease, its expectations regarding the effectiveness of its ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms, statements related to the preclinical and clinical outcomes of Aptevo's engineering strategies, statements related to the progress of Aptevo's clinical programs, including statements related to anticipated clinical and regulatory milestones such as Phase 1b/2 trial initiation for APVO436 in frontline, venetoclax naïve AML patients, whether further study of APVO436 in a Phase 1b dose optimization trial focusing on multiple doses of APVO436 in combination with venetoclax + azacitidine on a targeted patient population will continue to show clinical benefit, whether Aptevo's final trial results will vary from its earlier assessment, whether further study of ALG.APV-527 across a cross section of multiple tumor types will continue to show clinical benefit, whether higher dose ranges for ALG.APV-527 will result in increased signs of clinical activity, the possibility and timing of interim data readouts for ALG.APV-527, whether Aptevo's final trial results will vary from its preliminary or interim assessments, the possibility and timing of preliminary or interim data readouts for ALG.APV-527, statements related to the progress of and enthusiasm for Aptevo's clinical programs, statements related to Aptevo's ability to generate stockholder value, whether Aptevo will continue to have momentum in its business in the future, and any other statements containing the words "may," "continue to," "believes," "knows," "expects," "optimism," "potential," "designed," "promising," "plans," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Aptevo's current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events. Aptevo cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from Aptevo's expectations. Investors are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.

There are several important factors that could cause Aptevo's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including a deterioration in Aptevo's business or prospects; further assessment of preliminary or interim data or different results from later clinical trials; adverse events and unanticipated problems, adverse developments in clinical development, including unexpected safety issues observed during a clinical trial; and changes in regulatory, social, macroeconomic and political conditions. For instance, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary or interim data and preclinical studies being predictive of the results of later-stage clinical trials, initiation, enrollment and maintenance of patients, and the completion of clinical trials, the availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, the trial design includes combination therapies that may make it difficult to accurately ascertain the benefits of APVO436, expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process, expectations for regulatory approvals, the impact of competitive products, our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners or raise funds on acceptable terms or at all and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Aptevo's product candidates, business or economic disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters or public health crises such as the coronavirus (referred to as COVID-19), geopolitical risks, including the current war between Russia and Ukraine and the rising conflict in the Middle East, and macroeconomic conditions such as economic uncertainty, rising inflation and interest rates, continued market volatility and decreased consumer confidence. These risks are not exhaustive, Aptevo faces known and unknown risks. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in Aptevo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Aptevo's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Aptevo does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events, or circumstances.

