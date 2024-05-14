Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2024) - On May 9th, 2024, the 8th Shenzhen (Bay Area) Brand Week and the 2024 China Brand Day Shenzhen Local Feature Event Opening Ceremony were grandly held in Shenzhen, jointly organized by the Federation of Shenzhen Industries and related institutions. Themed, "Exploring the Infinite Future of Brands," the event showcased nearly 400 brand achievements of "International Renowned Brand" and "Shenzhen Top Brand/GBA Top Brand". The exclusive release of the bilingual list for the "Brand Finance China 500 2024" took place, with top international brand organization experts and renowned business leaders delivering keynote speeches to explore new paths for brand development in the new era of industrialization.





Image 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/209102_aae9919414db4930_001full.jpg

Shenzhen is the only city in China that has been continuously carrying out brand building work for over 20 years, generating a number of high-quality brand enterprises with strong innovation capabilities and high development quality. Following the requirements of Shenzhen Municipal Government Document [2003] No. 64, under the guidance and assistance of relevant departments in Shenzhen and in collaboration with government, society, media, industry, academia, and research, the Federation of Shenzhen Industries has carried out the Shenzhen Top Brand Cultivation and Evaluation Activity, becoming a pioneering activity in national brand building, and has achieved fruitful results through 21 sessions to date. Meanwhile, to promote the internationalization of Shenzhen brands, the Shenzhen Top Brand Evaluation Committee and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization have jointly approved and released ten sessions of "International Renowned Brand".





Image 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/209102_aae9919414db4930_002full.jpg

At the event, 6 brands from the 10th session of "International Renowned Brand", including Cleer, YKK, JPT, LEDMAN, Streamax, and Vertiv, as well as 125 brands from the 21th session of "Shenzhen Top Brand/GBA Top Brand", such as Vertiv, Growatt, Citic COHC, Huaxing Hengtai, Shenzhen Academy of Metrology & Quality Inspection, Four Seasons Coconut Grove, Hong Kong's B.duck, and Macao's PUYUE, were announced.

Concurrently, the 2024 Greater Bay Area Quality Brand Summit was held. Brand Finance, an internationally renowned brand valuation consultancy firm that annually releases the Global 500 Brand Value List at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, exclusively released the bilingual list for the "Brand Finance China 500" in collaboration with the Federation of Shenzhen Industries. This year, the Greater Bay Area had a total of 118 brands listed, with Shenzhen contributing 36 brands, accounting for nearly half of Guangdong's share. Ping An, WeChat, and Huawei ranked 8th, 10th, and 12th respectively among the top 500, maintaining their outstanding performance.

The Shenzhen brands on the list are: Ping An, WeChat, Tencent, Huawei, China Merchants Bank, BYD, Vanke, China Resources Land, SF Express, China Merchants Shekou, CITIC Securities, ZTE, Eastroc, Han, Song, CGN, Transsion Holdings, Shenzhen Overseas China Town, Tencent Music Entertainment, Tang, Happy Valley, China Merchants Securities, Qin, DJI, Sunwoda, Eternal Asia, Shenzhen Airlines, Avary, GUOSEN SECURITIES, Logan, TCL CSOT, Yuan, Aisidi, Gemdale, AAC Technologies, Shenzhen Energy Group.

In the Global Soft Power Index report, the global recognition of national brands shows that China has consolidated its international leading position, overtaking Germany to rank third. This year, China's overall soft power score has achieved the most significant increase among all national brands (+6.2 points), becoming the number one country in Asia for soft power ranking.

Federation of Shenzhen Industries

Jin Li

levid@fszi.org

http://www.fszi.org/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209102

SOURCE: Global News