Development of green hydrogen production in Europe is moving forward in fits and starts, but the ongoing World Hydrogen 2024 event in Rotterdam calls for blue hydrogen adoption, which suggests that the oil and gas industry aims to maintain control of the hydrogen market. Hydrogen associations from central Europe have told pv magazine that their hydrogen import projects are proceeding at full speed. In contrast, the green hydrogen production projects in the central part of the continent are lagging behind in terms of development, primarily because of high electricity costs. Some analysts also noted ...

