Griffith Foods Celebrates Women's History Month

During Women's History Month in March, employees from around the world along with members of Griffith Foods' Women Innovating, Solving & Excelling (WISE) belonging community, came together to honor and celebrate the contributions of women. WISE members foster a workplace culture of inclusion and hashtag. Together we will create and sustain a culture that prioritizes inclusivity and focuses our efforts on achieving gender parity at the management level globally.

WISE members and our employees engaged in a wide variety of culture, diversity, and leadership development activities. This included artistic activities designed to inspire inclusion and recognize women who inspire. Professional networking activities included a panel of female food science experts. Team members also hosted an interactive session featuring a guest speaker covering topics including gender sensitivity, equality and building allyship in the workplace.

Thank you for your contributions that enable Griffith Foods to create better together!

