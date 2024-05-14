Eaton Cuts Ribbon on New Dominican Republic Manufacturing Site, Increasing Supply of Fuses for EVs, Data Centers and Renewable Energy Systems

$10M project in the Dominican Republic is part of the company's nearly $750M investments in North American manufacturing

Eaton creating 300 skilled manufacturing jobs in Santiago

SANTIAGO, CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Intelligent power management company Eaton is opening its new 65,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art assembly plant in Santiago de los Caballeros to meet growing demand for its fuses. Announced in February 2024, the project will increase supplies of Eaton's Bussmann series fuses, which provide critical safety functionality in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable and energy storage projects, data center as well as other industrial applications.

"The latest expansion of Eaton's manufacturing capacity in Santiago was completed in record time to meet unprecedented demand for our solutions that are at the center of the world's energy transformation," said Rob Griffin, vice president and general manager, Eaton's Bussmann Division. "Across the globe, we're helping customers simplify intelligent power management to electrify their operations safely, resiliently and sustainably. The Eaton Santiago facility will assemble and package fuses and fuse accessories that provide vital functionality in these applications."

Eaton has operated in the Dominican Republic for more than 35 years and is one of the country's largest manufacturers. The Eaton Santiago facility is the company's fifth manufacturing site in the Dominican Republic.

The new Eaton facility in Santiago is part of the company's investment in North American manufacturing. In 2023, Eaton announced nearly $750M in investments to increase manufacturing capacity for electrical assemblies including switchgear, switchboards and circuit breakers; EV charging technology, transformers, voltage regulators and more; as well as underground protective connectors for the electric grid.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

