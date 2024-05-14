LitePoint and Samsung Electronics Collaborate to Implement FiRa 2.0 Secure Ranging Test Cases

Collaboration will accelerate implementation and validation of the latest FiRa® 2.0 Secure Ranging Tests for UWB devices used for indoor navigation, tracking, and remote device controls

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, and Samsung Electronics today jointly announced that they have closely collaborated to support the new security test cases defined in the FiRa 2.0 physical layer (PHY) Conformance Test Specifications. The new Secure Ranging test cases were implemented in LitePoint's automation test software, IQfact+ on the IQgig-UWB and IQgig-UWB+ platforms, and were verified using the latest Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chipset, the Exynos Connect U100, from Samsung.

Taking advantage of its unique centimeter distance measurement accuracy, distance-bounding capability, and robust built-in cryptographic encryption, UWB has found widespread use cases in mission critical applications, such as asset tracking and digital key access, where precise location and security are essential. The newly introduced PHY Security Level test cases expand upon the existing test cases specified in the FiRa 2.0 Test Specifications and enhance security elements related to the distance measurements. These new tests verify that the FiRa-certified UWB devices reliably detect and reject common malicious attacks, ensuring that FiRa certified devices achieve the highest level of security.

The FiRa Consortium, an organization dedicated to advancing interoperability among UWB devices, unveiled the FiRa 2.0 Technical and Test Specifications in 2023. FiRa 2.0 supports the development of new use cases, drives the widespread adoption of UWB-driven applications, and adds mitigation methods to malicious attacks. As the first test vendor to join FiRa, LitePoint continues to leverage its UWB PHY testing expertise to promote UWB device-level interoperability, making turnkey FiRa 2.0 PHY conformance verification test systems available to FiRa members.

"Security plays a crucial role in the success of UWB, and we are delighted to partner with LitePoint to verify our implementation of the FiRa PHY Security Parameter feature by the FiRa PHY Secure Ranging test cases," said Joonsuk Kim, Executive Vice President of the Connectivity Development Team at Samsung Electronics. "The implementation of the latest FiRa 2.0 Secure Ranging features is a giant leap forward in maintaining the momentum for advancing the UWB ecosystem, and our close collaboration with LitePoint has significantly accelerated this effort."

"As the leader in UWB PHY-layer testing, LitePoint is excited to collaborate with Samsung on ensuring not only the interoperability but also the security of UWB devices," said John Lukez, President at LitePoint. "We are committed to advancing FiRa's mission to ensure UWB interoperability and security, contributing to the thriving UWB market."

Technical Details:

The LitePoint PHY test solution includes the IQgig-UWB+, which offers complete UWB physical-layer testing with all signal generation, analysis, and processing contained in a single instrument, combined with the IQfact+ test automation software. IQfact+ application software provides complete automation for PHY conformance testing including tester control, Device Under Test (DUT) control, and data collection.

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world's most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today's demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely-used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the world's leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and with offices worldwide, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (Nasdaq:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

