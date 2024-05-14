VueReal Unveils Revolutionary QuantumVue Display Tech: Transforming Displays with MicroLEDs and Dynamic Patterning Quantum Dots

Integration with VueReal's MicroSolid Printing Platform Provides Breakthrough Quality, Sustainability, and Affordability in Large Display TVs

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / VueReal, a pioneer in MicroSolid Printing, today announced the introduction of QuantumVue TM Display technology. This revolutionary solution seamlessly integrates the company's proprietary MicroSolid Printing platform with its patented dynamic quantum dot (QD) patterning.

This unique combination extends microLED applications and enhances display reliability, performance, and brightness compared to today's solutions while significantly reducing production costs for large displays. QuantumVueTM Display utilizes VueReal's unique proprietary MicroSolid Printing technology to integrate microLEDs precisely onto large substrates at high throughput and yield. It also utilizes VueReal's patent-protected dynamic patterning QD for color reproduction and low-cost defect repair.

"QuantumVueTM Display is a game-changer in our portfolio, offering sustainability and affordability without compromising quality," said Dr. Reza Chaji, founder and CEO of VueReal. "This breakthrough technology is versatile and can be applied in various settings, such as TVs, monitors, and tablets. However, it shines in TV applications, providing superior performance at a competitive cost compared to current TV solutions."

This technology portfolio relies on VueReal's MicroSolid Printing platform for scalability, throughput, and yield. The MicroSolid Printing platform addresses the foremost challenge in the mass adoption of microLED displays-the efficient transfer of LEDs from wafer to backplane. VueReal's patented process transforms millions of micrometer-sized LEDs with unparalleled efficiency, scalability, and high yield.

Key features of the QuantumVue TM Display include:

Advanced MicroLED Technology : Advancements ensure extraordinary brightness and deep contrast levels, with each pixel emitting light with high reliability.

: Advancements ensure extraordinary brightness and deep contrast levels, with each pixel emitting light with high reliability. Color Purity : VueReal's advanced QD integration innovations enhance the color spectrum, providing viewers with a richer and more immersive visual experience.

: VueReal's advanced QD integration innovations enhance the color spectrum, providing viewers with a richer and more immersive visual experience. Cost-Effective Repair Solutions : VueReal dynamic pattering of Quantum Dots enables the repair of defects in microLEDs, reducing the need for expensive mechanical repair processes on large substrates.

: VueReal dynamic pattering of Quantum Dots enables the repair of defects in microLEDs, reducing the need for expensive mechanical repair processes on large substrates. High-throughput Production : VueReal's MicroSolid Printing is compatible with large substrate areas (>Gen 6) and offers high throughput and yield, meeting the scales needed for different applications.

: VueReal's MicroSolid Printing is compatible with large substrate areas (>Gen 6) and offers high throughput and yield, meeting the scales needed for different applications. Eco-Friendly Production: VueReal's transfer technology allows more efficient use of materials and energy, supporting environmentally conscious manufacturing processes.

VueReal is showcasing the QuantumVueTM technology portfolio at Display Week 2024 in San Jose and invites attendees to discuss the possibilities. Please visit VueReal at:

Booth #1644

Private demo room: Meeting room #39

I Zone #140/4: Demonstrating microLED displays for HMD

VueReal also provides complimentary access to the Exhibition with the following guest code: F6k8EU9. Additionally, CEO Reza Chaji will deliver several presentations, including:

Introduction to a Turnkey Platform for MicroLED Displays : Business Conference, Wednesday, May 13, 4:20 PM

: Business Conference, Wednesday, May 13, 4:20 PM MicroSolid Printing Platform: A Solution for Mass Market Adoption of MicroLED Displays : Exhibitor's Forum Session, Wednesday, May 15, 9-9:30 AM

: Exhibitor's Forum Session, Wednesday, May 15, 9-9:30 AM What Type of MicroLED: Flip Chip, Vertical, or Lateral? International Display Symposium, Friday, May 17, 11-11:20 AM

About VueReal

VueReal, a pioneer in MicroSolid Printing, is revolutionizing the micro semiconductor device industry with its eco-friendly micro-pixel manufacturing process. The platform enables the efficient transfer of microLEDs and other micro semiconductor devices, offering unmatched efficiency, reliability, and scalability. VueReal's patented method ensures high yield, throughput, and industry-leading defect rates, driving the microLED display market to a projected value of $30 billion by 2029. In addition to manufacturing microLED displays and lighting products for auto in Canada, VueReal licenses its MicroSolid Printing Blueprint to global OEMs, display fabs, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.vuereal.com.

