Data privacy continues to accelerate as one of the hottest growth industries. As a primary innovator and driver of this escalating focus, Usercentrics, leading provider of consent and preference management solutions, is hiring extensively at its European hubs. The team is looking to add 100 people across departments and areas of expertise, particularly in the beautiful cities of Lisbon and Prague.

After a stellar 2023, Usercentrics remains extremely profitable while expecting to deliver over 50% year-over-year growth this year. Usercentrics manages over 6.2 billion consents every month, with over 100,000 paying customers in 180+ countries, and a 99%+ customer gross retention rate.

Privacy is transforming business operations and customer relationships

Ignoring data privacy is no longer something companies can attempt, or that consumers will accept. Companies want solutions to protect business operations and revenue and to demonstrate to their customers that they're trustworthy. Usercentrics is leading this groundbreaking transformation in the way companies strategize, communicate, sell, and rebuild customer relationships with unparalleled data privacy expertise.

Usercentrics CEO Donna Dror: "Stringent privacy regulations, new platform requirements, and savvy consumers are driving rapid change. Ignoring the new reality risks critical platforms shutting down companies' ability to advertise and reach audiences. Usercentrics' growth will help more companies seamlessly provide great customer experiences with consented data while achieving privacy compliance."

The future of digital markets lies in privacy-led marketing, and Usercentrics is calling upon innovative individuals to create something revolutionary that not only safeguards business operations but also enhances customer satisfaction.

Usercentrics is looking for individuals who understand the positive impact that technology can have on the world and are eager to contribute to its development. Joining the Usercentrics team means becoming an integral part of new projects, products, and market expansion, bringing fresh ideas and valuable experience to the table.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at Usercentrics

About Usercentrics

Usercentrics is a global market leader in consent and preference management solutions. Usercentrics solutions enable businesses to collect, manage, document and signal user consents and preferences on websites and apps to achieve compliance with global privacy regulations. Our products also enable companies to better activate consented data across marketing operations. Learn more on usercentrics.com.

