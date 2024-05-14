Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts: Four Seasons Hotel Toronto in Yorkville Elevates Luxury Experience with Newly Redesigned Rooms and Suites

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Hotel Toronto announces the completion of an extensive, multimillion dollar guest room renovation, enhancing the luxury experience for its guests from around the world. With a focus on elevating comfort, functionality, and aesthetic appeal, the redesign encompasses all 259 guest rooms including 42 suites within the Hotel.

"We have an unwavering commitment to providing guests and residents with the best luxury experience in Toronto, and this fresh, holistic update has surpassed all expectations," states Shahid Kahn, owner of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. "We ensured that every detail was considered, and refined many iterations of the model room until it was absolutely perfect. It is important to reinvest in Four Seasons Hotel Toronto through the elevation of our guest room product and experience, and this organic and warm update underscores our promise to offering the preeminent Hotel in the market."

The importance of maintaining the Hotel's distinct architectural character was paramount, and the refresh introduced many enhancements while respecting the existing design framework. Every aspect of the rooms and suites has been meticulously reconsidered, from carpets to furnishings, lighting to artwork. All furniture has been designed and manufactured in Canada, utilizing local artisans and fabrics throughout the rooms.

Patrick Pollak, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, expressed his enthusiasm for the new rooms and suites, stating, "We are thrilled to unveil our newly renovated rooms and suites, which reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence and providing guests a luxurious experience with genuine heart. This revitalization represents a significant investment in enhancing the guest stay, ensuring that every moment at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is nothing short of exceptional."

The design inspiration behind the remodel draws from Toronto's unique juxtaposition of urban sophistication and natural beauty. Colours and textures celebrate the distinctly Canadian surrounding landscape, while furniture designs and surface patterns bring forth the energizing asymmetry found in the natural world. Local artists play a pivotal role in the aesthetic narrative of the renovated rooms and suites. Works by Canadian artists such as Emma Enright, Dahae Song, Deborah Moss, and Andrea Soos adorn the walls, adding a distinctive touch of regional flair to the guest experience.

DesignAgency led the design and creative vision infusing them with a sense of timeless elegance and contemporary sophistication. The aim was to create an environment that seamlessly blends the urban vibrancy of Toronto with the tranquil beauty of its natural surroundings. Every design element was carefully considered to evoke a sense of harmony and sophistication, providing guests with an elevated experience that resonates with the spirit of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto.

Adding to the allure of the newly redesigned spaces are several thoughtful additions. Guests now enjoy programmable temperature control kettles by Corvo, Nespresso machines, press steamers in every room, and exclusive wine labels sourced from the nearby Niagara wine region. Technological upgrades include a new dimmable, LED and energy efficient Lutron lighting system, automated drapes, and increased power outlets throughout the rooms. Wireless chargers are available at each nightstand, ensuring convenience and connectivity for modern travelers.

The bespoke private bar, aptly named "MyBar," has been thoughtfully curated to include a selection of local products, showcasing the best of Canadian craftsmanship and culinary delights. Guests may indulge in artisanal SOMA chocolate crafted in Toronto, Covered Bridge Potato chips from New Brunswick, and organic, Nos Cananes pure maple syrup from Quebec, offering a taste of Canada to take home and enjoy. Additionally, guests can choose from a variety of wellness beverages, including Sap Sucker maple sap sparkling water, hibiscus and rose hips Rise Kombucha brewed in Montreal, and Nom Nom nitro cold brew coffee from a local Toronto coffee roastery. In the suites, guests may enjoy a seasonally updated Manhattan cocktail kit featuring house made ingredients including infused Canadian Rye, vermouth and bitters curated by our Four Seasons mixologists with the flavours of the season.

In addition to the guest rooms and suites, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto has previously renovated public spaces ensuring a cohesive and seamlessly updated guest experience throughout the property. With the completion of this renovation project, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto reaffirms its commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and hospitality, inviting guests to indulge in a refined retreat amid the vibrant heart of Toronto.

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto is offering up to CAD 400 per stay in Hotel credit with the Experience More package. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.fourseasons.com/toronto.

