Crown Electrokinetics to Host First 2024 Conference Call on May 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it will hold its first quarter 2024 conference call on May 15, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast at 12:00 PM Eastern time featuring remarks by Crown's management team.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log-on or dial-in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: May 15, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM. ET

1-877-451-6152 or 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13746697

Webcast:- https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1671709&tp_key=4c03bebbc9

Call me: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13722237&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Participants can use Guest dial-in s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event.

Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Conference Call Replay Information

1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13746697

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is comprised of two divisions, Fiber Optics and Electrokinetics Film. The Electrokinetics Film division is a smart glass technology and the creator of our Smart Window Insert based on its patented electrokinetic film. Crown's Fiber Optics division is a builder of underground fiber optic networks as well as other utility infrastructure projects.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Crown Electrokinetics

IR Email: info@crownek.com

www.crownek.com

SOURCE: Crown Electrokinetics

